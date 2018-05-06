2019: Imegwu Promises True Representation For Ndokwa Nation, Reveals How Police Report Accused Ossai Ossai of Electoral Result Falsification

Uncategorized

Former Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Olisa Imegwu and the Ndokwa Ukwuani Federal Constituency hopeful in the 2019 general elections, has given reason why he suspended the prosecution of Hon. Ossai N. Ossai over an alleged falsification of electoral results to obtain judgment at the electoral appeal tribunal in 2011.

Speaking to journalists at the weekend, Rt. Hon. Imegwu who accused Ossai N. Ossai of falsifying some of the result sheets he tendered to get the judgment that gave him victory at the tribunal, said he decided to suspend his of the case of falsification against Hon. Ossai in order to concentrate on his Law Degree programme at that time.

Imegwu however quoted the Certified True Copy of the Inspector General of Police’sa approved investigation report saying; “That from evidence gathered, there is evidence that the result tendered by suspect Hon. Ossai N. Ossai in respect of Ndokwa East, Ward 9, was forged…that the suspect Hon. Ossai N. Ossai be arraigned in Court for uttering, perjury and forgery..Dated June 27, 2013 and authored and signed by Assistant Commissioner of Police, ACP Bala Ciroma, Inspector General of Police Monitoring Unit, Abuja.”

While affirming his resolve and determination to represent the Ndokwa/Ukwuani Federal Constituency in the National Assembly come 2019, Imegwu called on the Ndokwa Nation to get set to elect credible candidates at all level so as to give the area quality representation.

He recalled that when he was the member representing the Ndokwa East Constituency at the DTHA, he took the challenges of the entire Ndokwa Nation as his primary concern, noting that he was instrumental to Afor / Isselegu / Ugiliamai / Utagba-Uno electrification project.

He said: “It was the will of God that I should be removed from office as House of Representatives member. Look at the marginalisation of the Ndokwa people now in terms of project allocations. Who is there to speak? Nobody. I feel so happy that the people now realize my impact and they are now calling for my return.”

Continuing Imegwu said; “When Aboh road was awarded, I almost slept with the contractor on the road on daily basis to ensure a speedy and quality job on the road. Today who can do that? Fighting for the masses runs in my blood and I will continue to do that by the grace of God. I chose to study Law to further develop myself. As a student i was in the hostel with three students staying together in a room, using same bathroom. I did that to further feel the pains of the people, to learn people more. Very few people knew my status. My attendance to class was 100 percent. I was not those that seat at home during class hours only to call lecturers after exams. I chose to be like the ordinary person so that i will be able to serve humanity better,” Imegwu stated.

On the marginalisation of Ndokwa Nation by the NDDC, Imegwu said: “70 percent meant for awarded projects which is not implemented for Ndokwa nation, but are being implemented in Itsekiri, Urobho, Ijaw and Isoko communities, must be done for Ndokwa nation. See Ibuzo, Asaba, Issele- Uku and so many other communities NDDC projects abound, credit to their Representatives, I will correct the imbalance when i am elected,” he added.

Imegwu who recently concluded his Law Degree programme at the Law school, said he is now ready to offer true representation to Ndokwa Nation.

“I was recently endorsed by the Ndokwa Nation and political parties in the state, it gives me joy that people recognise what i stood for. They knew my antecedents. They know what i can do to defend them and i will continue to defend the Ndokwa people any day. By God’s grace i will use my position as their representative to ensure that the Ndokwa Nation gets its due as an oil bearing ethnic nationality. I will also ensure that the youths are giving the opportunities they deserve to excel. And i will continue to speak for the people,” he added confidently.