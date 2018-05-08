APC DECLARES OFFICIAL RESULTS FOR DELTA WARDS CONGRESSES

Uncategorized

The results of the ward congress of the All Progressives Congress, APC Delta have been announced by the Chairman of the Ward and Local Government Congress Committee, Alhaji Sani Dododo.

Announcing the results of the 270 wards of the 25 local government areas of the state at the Party’s State Secretariat in Asaba, the Chairman said urged Deltans and party faithfuls to disregard any other result announced or paraded elsewhere as they are null and void. “No other result will be accepted outside what we have here”, he stated.

Dododo who explained why some of the results were not written on original results sheets said, “those who perpetrated the heinous crime of stealing, hiding or removing results sheets will be punished by the law”.

While maintaining that the just announced results represent the will of the people and actual voting, he however challenged those who have any grievance concerning the conduct and/or outcome of the last Saturday’s exercise, to seek redress in court.

On the issue of the aspirant who was allegedly stabbed to death in Ughelli South in the course of the exercise, the Chairman said, “the party will decide on that and get back to the people.

Reacting to the announcement of the results, the Senator representing Delta central, Obarisi (Barr.) Ovie Omo-Agege in a statement, joined his fellow party leaders to congratulate the entire APC family on the official Ward Congresses results.

The statement read, “By the official results duly endorsed by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and relevant security agencies, our Party’s grassroots across almost all 270 Wards in Delta has chosen a new reality that demands total focus on APC’s resolve to defeat the Delta State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in next year’s general elections. Today’s results confirm that our grassroots want unity of purpose, not divisiveness or acrimony”.

Omo-Agege appealed to the new executives to work assiduously to take the party to its goals. “I strongly appeal to all our leaders and members to put the collective interest of our people beyond self. Progressive party politics is about the people.

For their sake, let us summon the courage to unite our Party and direct our electoral arsenal against the PDP. Our determination to defeat and take out PDP from Delta is not small at all. We need all hands, including new friends and alliances to win comprehensively in 2019″, he concluded.

At his immediate home front of Ughelli North Local Government, the following leaders were returned as Ward Chairman and Secretary respectively: Akpomedaye Stephen and Epete Lucky (Ward 1); Ogortanure Ativie Perry and Umukoro Wilson Edojah(Ward 2); Oviri Andrew and Alfred Umukoro (Ward 3); Gabriel Orogun and Solomon Erharadjeke(Ward 4); Austin Asaware and Omokri Anthony.

Others are; (Ward 5); Useh Etawarien Peter and Eko Wilson (Ward 6); Enajome Monday and Wilson Egbenine (Ward 7); Akpobasa Solomon and Avwiariemu Benjamin (Ward 8); Samuel Evinighono and Atagadama Hezekiah (Ward 9); Patrick Evuarherhe and Oshare Francis (Ward 10) and Mayor Okeh and Pastor Obire Oghenewarho (Ward 11).

About one hundred results sheets were said to have been missing, stolen or taken from the hotel where the materials where kept by some competing interests.

The act which was allegedly aided by the Secretary of the Congress committee, was excused by the leader of the APC in the State, Olorogun O’tega Emerhor. Speaking with journalists in his Enwvreni country home, he was said to have waved it off as ” habits” of politicians.

O’tega however agreed that election held in all the wards in the state, with or without the missing results sheets, according to the reports he got.

It would be recalled that the exercise which was supposed to be an internal party affair, had been marred by violence with an aspirant, Jeremiah losing his life when he was stabbed by someone who the police said was unknown.

The Director General of the campaign of the Senator representing Delta Central at the National Assembly was also attacked by some hoodlums who were believed to be loyal to one Jaro Egbo who is also a member of the party.