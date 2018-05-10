Funkekeme Tasks NUJ to Check Professional Quackary, Urge Deltans to Support Okowa for Second Term

Uncategorized



The Chairman Governing Board of Ozoro Polythecnic in Delta State, Rt.Hon. Funkekeme Solomon has advised journalists to checkmate quackary in their profession and ensure positive reports of the government and the society.

The former law maker, who played host to the Indigenous Correspondents Chapel of the Nigerian Union of Journalists ( NUJ ), called on the journalists in the state to be objective in the reportage of government programme and policies, even as he stressed the need for all stakeholders in the state to be their brothers keeper, and added that the Peoples Democratic Party’s policy on zoninig key offices is apt to foster safety, unity and peaceful co-existence among the heterogeneous people of the state.

Funkekeme, who was the immediate past Delta state Commissioner for Works, also hailed the leadership style of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa which he described as unique due to his approach to government business and affairs and said that Deltans should allow Okowa for second term so as to consolidate on what he had started and to complete eight years like his counterparts did from other zones of the state.

The two-terms member of the Delta state House of Assebly who also occupied the principal office as Minority leader during one of his terms, noted that Deltans needed to accommodate one another so as to promote peace and unity in order to give the different tribes in the state a sense of belonging, saying that Gov. Okowa has carried every stakeholder in the state along with his governance approach.

He further affirmed that as Chairman of the Governing Board the fastest growing Polytechnic in the state, he has put in adequate measures and strategies to eradicate the use of illicit substances among students and to regulate its access in the campus, noting that lots of sensitization programmes had been held to expose the dangers of illicit drugs and it’s usage both to staff and students.

Listing one of his major achievements in terms of infrastructures as the completion of the school stadium; a 14,000-capacity stadium built to Olympic standard, by Delta State Polytechnic Ozoro with the support of the government and the first of its kind in any tertiary institution in Nigeria, executed solely with internally generated revenue by the school and commissioned by Governor Okowa in a very colourful ceremony in 2016 , the former law maker noted that security in hostels both private owned have been improved and standardised even as he promised to liase with banks to set up more ATM facilities inside the school premises.

Taking a swipe at the All Progressives Congress, APC and refering to the general state of insecurity in the country and the depreciating value of the naira to other major global currencies, amongst other failings, the former Deputy Speaker of the Delta state House of Assembly, who once famously described the criticism of the opposition as the rantings of political non-deliverables, said this: “The APC government is like a regional government. They held a ward congress and there was chaos. APC needs to examine itself. It’s not really a party. Anybody that is truly an APC member should be truly worried. APC is a disappearing venture in Delta. I don’t know whether there is a party like APC in Delta State,” he avered with finality.

Hon. Funkekeme, himself a former media man with stints in the old Observer Newspaper of the then Bendel state and major consultant who midwifed the setting up of the Delta state owned Pointer Newspaper, amongst others, then commended journalists, especially the Indigenous Correspondents Chapel, for putting themselves together and charged them to sustain the bond of unity among its membership.