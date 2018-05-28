DEMOCRACY DAY: Ndudi Elumelu Extols Okowa, Says He Is A Worthy Ambassador of Democracy

Uncategorized

Delta state Governor, Senator Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa has been described as a worthy Leader and Ambassador of Democracy in Delta State and Nigeria as a whole.

This lofty description was made by Jon. Ndudi Elumelu, a former House of Representative Member and chieftain of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP who, stated it in his message of congratulations to the Governor, as he mark his three years anniversary as the Governor of the State.

Elumelu said that Governor Okowa has, in the last three years at the saddle of administration in Delta State, demonstrated leadership and unprecedented good governance in piloting the affairs of the state, adding that the people of Delta State have no doubt, felt the impact of his administration in one way or the other.

“The purpose of democracy is for good governance and good representation of the people in issues that have to do with their well-being. Democracy has to do with leading the people in the right direction and is aimed at using the available resources of the people in improving their standard of living.

“And I make bold to say that Governor Okowa has used the available resources of the people of Delta State in the most prudent and God fearing way in improving their standard of living.

“He has shown maturity, determination, fairness, transparency and above all the fear of God in the appropriation of the resources of the people of the State and on behalf of my family and the people of Aniocha Oshimili, I sincerely congratulate and felicitate with him for the wonderful works so far done in the State. We are very happy with his administration,” Hon. Elumelu affirmed.

Hon. Elemulu who is a seeking the Aniocha Oshimili Federal constituency House of Representative seat come 2019, as the leading contender and with the massive support of his people, further stated that the state, particularly the Aniocha Oshimili people will continue to be grateful to the Governor for making them feel the impact of democratic governance through massive infrastructural developments located in every part of Aniocha Oshimili Federal Constituency.

The grassroots politician, commended Senator Okowa for the establishment of the Delta State Capital Development Authority and said that with the completed and ongoing construction work in the various projects within the Asaba Capital Territory, especially the Storm drainage flood Control, which he described as a mega project ever to be undertaken by any administration in the State, Asaba the capital of the State is about becoming one of the best state capitals in Nigeria.

Elumelu added that the SMART Agenda of the

State Governor has become a laudable one

that is about transforming the State to an enviable one amongst the comity of States in the country.

The PDP Chieftain therefore reiterated his resolve and that of his family to join forces with the leaders and the People of Aniocha Oshimili to work assiduously with a view to returning the Governor in 2019 to continue with his good work of transforming the State, even as he called on Aniocha Oshimili People to continue to show love and gratitude to the Governor as they work towards re-electing him for another term in office next year.