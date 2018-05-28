Uncategorized

NED NWOKO CONGRATULATES OKOWA ON 3RD ANNIVERSARY, DESCRIBES DELTA GOVERNOR AS A RESPONSIBLE LEADER 

Delta North leading senatorial aspirant, Prince  Ned Nwoko says Governor Ifeanyi Okowa  has enthroned a responsible regime of service in the past three years in Delta state.
In  a goodwill message  to the governor on his third anniversary on the saddle, Nwoko  said Okowa’s track record as a leader  is inspiring to all well meaning Deltans.
The award –  winning  international  lawyer and prince of Idumuje Ugboko kingdom, in Aniocha North local government area of the state, said Okowa’s governorship brought pride to Anioma people and equity to multi ethnic Delta.
According to Nwoko,  former member house of representatives, ( 1999 – 2003), “Okowa came to power unique, as the first Anioma elected  governor in the  history of  the state and proved a competent and accountable pathfinder with a pan- Delta agenda.
Prince Nwoko, who noted that the administration of Okowa is marked with a liberal climate of participatory democracy haven promoted peace, unity and enterprise among Deltans through coordinated policy thrusts, added that the massive development of social infrastructure, sustainable  youth empowerment programmes and meticulous management of public resources, have all established Okowa as a governor that defers to good governance.
He enjoined  Deltans  to overlook  ethnic and political cleavages and work with the governor as he charts a positive future for all.
While wishing Deltans and Nigerians an eventful anniversary under civil rule, Nwoko assured that his tenure, if elected senator, would unfold a new dawn of socio economic development for the people, which will be aligned with the populist stewardship of Governor Okowa.

