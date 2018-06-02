The immediate past Governor of Delta State, His Excellency Dr. Emmanuel Eweta Uduaghan has eulogized the sterling professional and traditional leanings of Omu Anioma, Her Royal Majesty Obi Martha Dunkwu, describing her as an epitome of beauty, class and cultural leadership.

He made this assertion when the Anioma royal mother paid a Thank You visit to him in his country home at Abigborodo in Warri, on Friday 1st June, 2018.

According to Uduaghan, “I have known Her Royal Majesty Omu Martha Dunkwu for quite sometime as a seasoned media practitioner consulting for the then Oba of Benin. I am quite proud of her; even for my eight years as Governor, she never came to my office to seek any assistance, but we saw her mobilized the organized private sector as the then President of Asaba Chambers of Commerce and Delta State Chambers of Commerce to invest in Delta.

Today, the Delta State Government is still benefitting from her business acumen, corporate innovation and traditional leadership.

We have also watched her worked tirelessly to ensure peaceful coexistence in Okpanam and by extension Anioma; we never had issues from these areas. Nobody would see something good and not want to identify with it; especially when it has to do with the promotion of culture and value orientation. We cherish this relationship and I want to assure you that you are always welcome to my home and the Warri Kingdom”, Uduaghan said.

Earlier in her speech, Omu Martha Dunkwu had showered encomiums on Dr. Uduaghan, describing him as a compassionate leader and one that made impact in governance as a sitting Governor.

The Omu enumerated her mission agenda to include, thanking the Governor for his numerous supports while holding sway as President of Asaba Chambers of Commerce and Delta State Chambers of Commerce.

Again, Omu Martha Dunkwu appreciated the former Governor for tarring the road leading to her palace with two side drains; even without writing to solicit for such.

More importantly, Omu Dunkwu commended Uduaghan for supporting his successor, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa by providing a level playing field that ensured his emergence as the candidate of PDP in 2015 and still sustaining that support. She further solicited the support of the former Governor towards the reelection of Governor Okowa in 2019, affirming that Governor Okowa has done great and deserves a second term.

However, the majestic royalty prayed and blessed Dr. Uduaghan ahead of his ambition to represent his Delta South Senatorial District as Senator, describing him as a man who has already emerged victorious based on experience and antecedents.

Meanwhile, Omu Martha Dunkwu embarked on the visit with her entourage, made up of the Omu of Akwukwu Igbo Kingdom, HRH Omu Grace Osibe, Omu of Onicha-Uku, HRH Omu Theresa Uwadia, Aka-Omu Anioma, Chief Mrs. Cecilia Ofuani and others. They were received by eminent chiefs of Warri Kingdom including Chief Francis Maku, representing the Olu of Warri Kingdom, Uduaghan political associates including Hon. Orezi Osievo, Hon. Efe Ofobruku and others amongst whom were business entrepreneurs and journalists.