ANIOMA NATION HONOURS IBORI *** He’s A Solid Pillar Of Present Delta State, Says Gov. Okowa

Delta State Governor, Senator Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa has described former Governor James Ibori as a bridge builder who laid a solid foundation of peace and development in the state.

Speaking during a reception in honour of the former governor, Chief James Ibori organized by his socio-olitical family in Anioma and hosted by the former Deputy Governor of the state Sir, Benjamin Elue in Obior, Ika North East Local Government Area on Friday, 8-6- 2018, Senator Okowa said Chief Ibori imbibed in the members of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) the need to play a politics of putting state and party interests above personal interest and it has led the state in the right direction.

The Governor who was accompanied to the occasion by senator Peter Nwaboshi, Speaker of the state Assembly, Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, State PDP Chairman Barr. Kinsley Esiso, and top government and politial fumctionaries and Anioma Sons and Daughters said ” Our Leader, Chief James Ibori is a bridge builder, you taught us to be selfless and accommodating. We will continue to appreciate you, we will continue to take Delta State to greater heights and in the right direction.”

“We are proud that Delta North is hosting you because you are a worthy leader, you taught us that as we progress as a family we are expanding, our people have been very patient and co-operative, this family is a large one and it will continue to accommodate more people into the party.”

He assured Deltans that his administration would deliver free and fair election in 2019 and called on politicians to go back to their wards and constituents to play the politics because they need the votes of the people saying “we should know that we have a lot of work to do.”

In his remark, Chief Ibori, explained that it has been resolved in the party that they would be fairness and equity in the governance of the state and thanked the Anioma people for hosting him.

” Gov. Okowa has been chosen by God to govern the state, He will continue to give him the wisdom to take right decisions that will led to the progress of the state, this is what we are experiencing today in the state with his developmental strides. We are one happy family so we should not bring our personal interest first but the interest of the state, he said.”

In a welcome address, the host, Sir Elue, describe Chief James Ibori as a mentor that have build the party to enviable heights adding that all the founding fathers of the party have gathered to appreciate the former governor for his faithfulness and loyalty to the family.