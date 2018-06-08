DUMO LULU-BRIGGS SALUTES PRES. BUHARI FOR RECOGNIZING JUNE 12, HONOURING M.K.O ABIOLA, OTHERS

Uncategorized

David Diai

Distinguished Rivers state legal luminary, renowned statesman and prominent chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, APC Rivers state, Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs, has hailed President Muhammadu Buhari of Nigeria for honouring Chief Moshood Kashimawo Olawale Abiola, (MKO), the presumed winner of the June 12, 1993 cancelled elections, by awarding him posthumously the highest honour of the land, GCFR, (Grand Commander of the Federal Republic of Nigeria).

Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs also applauded President Buhari for the decision to declare June 12 as the new Democracy day in Nigeria, in recognition of the national perception that June 12, 1993 was the day when Nigerians in millions expressed their democratic will in what was undisputedly the freest, fairest and most peaceful elections since our independence.

President Buhari also honoured MKO Abiola’s running mate as Vice President, Ambassador Babagana Kingibe, who is to be invested with a GCON (Grand Commander of the Niger) and the late Chief Gani Fawehinmi, SAN, who the President also awarded the GCON and described him as “the tireless fighter for human rights and the actualisation of the June 12 elections and indeed for democracy in general”,

A statement issued by DLB Media on 08/06/2018, containing the commendation of President Buhari by Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs, notes that, “June 12, 1993 will remain a symbolic day in the history of Nigeria. And this fact has just been reinforced by Mr. President who deemed it very worthy to announce that day a special day that Nigerians should celebrate Democracy”.

The statement, which proudly avers that President Buhari has proven that he is Nigeria’s Fourth Republic Champion of Democracy by concecrating June 12 in honour of MKO Abiola, further states that, “Let’s not forget that this resolution which came to Nigerians as a surprise package, has been the clamor of many Nigerians who are deeply affected by the experience of the great day.

According to the statement, “Dumo Lulu-Briggs joins Nigerians all over the world with great excitement to celebrate this epochal decision made by the president. He considers it a demonstration of high regard for the people of Nigeria”.

The statement quoted Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs thus: “Today our president has proven further that he’s the Nigeria’s fourth republic champion of democracy. By honoring MKO ABIOLA (GCFR), Baba Gana Kingibe (GCON) and Chief Gani Fawehinmi SAN (GCON), he has honoured the entire ABIOLA family, the entire south western and North Eastern regions, the entire people of Nigeria and lovers of Democracy all over the world. Democracy with all her defects, remains the sanest model for governance and I’m happy that Nigeria is taking the lead in the advocacy for effective democratization. To God be the glory,” the distinguished Dumo Lulu-Briggs concluded.

Source report by Uche Woke