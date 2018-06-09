Over 1000 PDP Members Decamp to PPA In Delta, Says PDP Has Failed Deltans

Uncategorized

The ancient Town of Ashaka in Ndokwa East LGA was agog on Saturday 9th June 2018, as Comrade Ifeakachukwu Ugboma and over one thousand members of the Peoples Democratic Party PDP, dumped the party and pitched tent with the Progressive Peoples Alliance ( PPA ).

Comrade Ugboma who declared to run for the Federal House of Representatives for Ndokwa Ukwuani Federal Constituency under the platform of the Progressive Peoples Alliance, said he will offer to the Ndokwa people a new Political orientation that is capable of changing their fortunes.

Addressing the party faithful, Comrade Ugboma said he sees himself as the very young David that defeated the mighty Goliath, noting that he decided to decamp to PPA because his aspiration is in harmony with the ideology of the Party.

He assured the people of Ndokwa /Ukwani federal constituency that as a young Man, he has come to give them a new face in leadership as well as a new Political Platform that will work to redeem the Ndokwa nation from all forms of bad governance and political slavery, saying that the only sure way is by voting for him and his new Party the PPA in the forthcoming 2019 general elections.

On how to confront the challenges of the big Political Parties, he said the big Parties are already jittery hence they have adopted the very crude and outdated form of politicking as they go about destroying his bill-boards and posters but he cannot be intimated by that, saying he is very sure of victory as the Youths, Men and Women are solidly supporting him as there is the need for serious desire for change in leadership in Ndokwa Land.

While receiving the Decampees, the State Chairman Hon, Fred Obi welcome them and urged them not to see themselves as new members, but to start working for the Party to win more members to the Party.

He stated that by 2019, it will be 20 years since PDP held sway in the State with nothing meaningful to show for iboard’s then urged them to go and get their PVC and be prepared to vote for PPA in all the elections in 2019, assuring the Decampees that they will be treated and given the same rights just like the existing members of the Party.

Comrade Ifeakachukwu Ugboma who was escorted to the Ashaka Public Park, venue for the declaration by some cultural troops and a long motorcade was accompanied by the State Chairman of the Progressive Peoples Alliance (PPA) Hon. Fred Obi and they were well received by the mammoth crowd already seated at the reception venue.

Also present at the reception venue were some stalwarts of the Party which includes the State Seceretry Mr. Simon Eboware, Traditional Rulers, community leaders, as well as Hon. Oreva Olodia, a Delta State House of Assembly Aspirant for Isoko South constituency 2 under the platform of the PPA.

The ceremony also witnessd some cultural displays that entertained invited dignitaries.

