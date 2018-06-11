NIGERIA SENATE WILL RESIST ATTEMPTS TO IMPOSE DICTATORSHIP ON THE COUNTRY AGAIN – Nwaoboshi **Clarifies origin of Prosecution by EFCC

David Diai.

Barrister Peter Nwaoboshi, the Senator representing Delta North senatorial zone in the Nigeria Senate, has stated emphatically that the Nigeria Senate and indeed the National Assembly, will strongly fight against any and all attempts to introduce or impose any form of dictatorship in the country, warning that the way and manner some top political leaders are being visibly hounded by certain agencies of the state, is sending wrong signals to the global community and portraying Nigeria negatively in the eyes of international investors.

Senator Nwaoboshi, who made this pledge during a comprehensive parley wth selected media men at his Asaba residence, on Sunday, June 10, 2018, also used the opportunity of the interaction to shed light on the genesis and nature of his present legal travails with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, (EFCC), debunking allegations of wrong doings levelled against him and asserting that the nature of the original petition against him by some persons had its origins in blackmail and extortion and his refusal to fall victim to the wiles of his accusers, who came initially in the guise of seking charity, but later attempted to greedily exploit his goodwill, led to the initial allegations for which he took proper legal action and got favorable judgement at the Federal High Court, Asaba Delta State.

Nwaoboshi, who is a staunch member and leader of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, pointed out that the current face-off between the executive and the national legislative arm of government is one that borders on resistance against dictatorial tendencies of the executive arm of government, which appears to have unleashed a deliberate regime of intimidation and cowing of any voice of dissent against it, stated that Nigeria cannot so soon relapse into dictatorship again and all and sundry should join hands with the national assembly, to continue to resist any attempt to govern the country with dictatorial tendencies in a democratic dispensation.

He said: “What we are doing in the senate is to resist the emergence of dictatorship in Nigeria and deepen our democracy. We are rising at the voice of the people to say that our democracy must succeed. The democracy of Nigeria is greater that any individual and the Senate under the leadership of Senate President Dr. Bukola Saraki will do everything possible to make sure we sustain and consolidate our democracy against dictatorial tendencies”

The Delta North Senator was however quick to distance President Muhammadu Buhari from the dictatorial tendencies rearing their heads in executive arm of goverment, suggesting that he does not believe it is Buhari alone that is doing these things and that the Nigerian President may have inadvertently become complict in these actions by those people around him who have committed one or two things and now want to entrench themselves in the administration, by imposing a reign of harassment on opposition voices, which if not checked on time, may blossom into full blown dictatorship.

“These are the people using the President’s name,” Nwaoboshi said, even as he urged journalists and the media to be fair and objective in reporting the activities of legislators in their presentation of issues in the senate and strongly decried the unfolding saga of the Senate President who is now being tainted with a new allegation that he sponsored armed robbers, which he described as the height of persecution.

“Gentlemen of the press, please be a little bit fair to the legislature because we don’t have the means of coercion, the only thing we have is this our mouth. Because we sincerely believe that if after years of military rule, and we are going to go back again to military regime, where no man has a right to talk, it is our position as the opposition to criticize the government,” Nwaoboshi pleaded.

Explaining the genesis of his prosecution by the EFCC, Senator Nwaoboshi clearly recalled that one day a certain chap by the name of Kpokpogiri, whose antecedents is wrapped in the non-governental organization shroud of good governance monitoring and anti-corruption advocacy, came to him to solicit for what appeared like financial help initially, and having extended some assistance to him, became wary when he sensed that what he had innocently assumed was a case of financial assistance soon turned into a blackmail ploy and request to extort money from him, which he propmtly declined.

According to Nwaoboshi, not quite long after rebuffing the blackmail request,, he received a call that the said Mr. Kpokpogiri and one Fejiro Oliver wanted to see him. That on meeting them, Fejiro Oliver said they wanted him to give them contract. “I said I am a legislator, and I don’t award contract,” Nwaoboshi said.

He said he rebuffed their moves to extort money from him, and they took offence, and thereafter they wrote a petition to the EFCC with allegations against him and while declining to speak on the on-going EFCC case, because of its subjudice nature, called attention to a subsisting court judgment against the EFCC, affirming that, “till today, the EFCC has not appealed against this judgment”.