Okirika hails Okowa’s Second Term Endorsement by Delta South, Says Its A Vote For More Democracy Dividends for Deltans in 2019

Uncategorized

Frontline Delta State House of Assembly aspirant for the Warri Sourh/West constituency seat, in the 2019 general elections, Mr. Tony Okirika, has hailed the people of Delta South Senatorial zone for the endorsing Governor Ifeanyi Okowa for a second term, describing it as the final seal of approval to ensure the return of the Delta state governor to government house, Asaba in 2019.

Mr. Okirika who gave the commemdation shortly after participating in the grand reception organized for Governor Okowa by the people of Delta South, in Oleh, Isoko South LGA on Saturday June 9, 2018, noted that with endorsement, which is coming after earlier endorsements by the Anioma people of Delta North and the Delta Central traditional rulers,, the three Senatorial zones in the state have now given the full green light to Governor Okowa and the road back to government house in 2019 is now clear.

An elated Mr. Okirika, who hails from the Ijaw ethnic nationality in Delta South, said that the outstanding achievements of Governor Okowa in the Ijaw, Itsekiri, Isoko and part of the Urhobo nations that make up Delta South, were all glaring for everyone to see, especially in infrastructural projects, jobs creation for the youths, rehabilitation and upgrading of the health, educational and other welfare facilities in the areas and especially the achievement of sustainable peace in the riverine regions, which has contributed greatly towards increasing the national revenue, revamping the Nigerian economy and enhancing more development in the riverine areas, all of which have solidly secured the second term desire of Governor Okowa, so he can consolidate on these impressive achievements through the brilliant SMART Agenda of his administration.

Mr. Tony Okirika, a successful businessman, who noted that there was the need for Governor Okowa to continue with the good works he has been doing particularly in the continued efforts towards achieving peaceful resolutions and reconciliation of all conflicts in the area, added that the people of Delta South have spoken with one resounding voice that they were happy with the way Okowa is handling the affairs of Delta State and want him back in 2019.

The the Delta Assembly hopeful, who is eyeing the seat presently occupied by distinguished Hon. Daniel Mayuku, stressed that with all the achievents so far recorded by the Governor, there is absolutely no doubt that he deserves a second term and while hailing the Ijaws, Isokos, Itsekiris and Urhobos in Delta South for endorsing Okowa as their candidate for 2019, pledged to support the people-oriented initiatives of the Delta State governor, if given the mandate to represent his people in the Delta Assembly, even as he urged Deltans to ensure that they register and get their Permanent Voters Cards, PVCs and come out enmasse to vote Governor Okowa again for a second term so that the prosperity for all Deltans objective will continue to be delivered in 2019 and beyond.