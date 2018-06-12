Nmalagu Celebrates Birthday, Calls on Nigerians to Always Trust in God

Uncategorized

Nigerians have been called not to lose hope, but continue to trust in God in every circumstances of life.

The charge was giving by the Executive Assistant to the Governor of Delta State on Religious Matters, Bishop Greatman Nmalagu on Monday 11, June, 2018 in Obiaruku, Ukwuani Local Government Area, during a thanksgiving service, at True Worshippers Assembly Inc.

Bishop Nmalagu told the congregation and friends that the scripture never stated that there will not be pains, setbacks and sufferings in the world, even as a Christian, but even if it comes the faith to overcome should always be there.

“God never told us there will be no sufferings, pains and setbacks, but rather he forewarned us, and if it comes we should have faith to overcome it.”

Bishop Nmalagu gave a glorious thanks to God for seeing him through these years, and said despite the trials and tribulations that comes mans way, the creator is always there for those who believe.

Speaking further, the Aide to the governor said that for Nigerians to continue to experience the goods that democracy brings, they have to protect the country’s democracy, by obtaining their Permanent Voters Cards, PVC, mobilises their people to vote for the right persons in elections and fight against any form of oppression.

“We cannot remain quite if we are to continue with democratic rule in Nigeria. We as Christians have to be the mobilising force to ensure our democracy is protected. And we can only protect this by having our PVC, mobilise to vote, and fight against any form of oppression.”

Bishop Nmalagu also used the occasion to exhort the leadership of the Delta State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, as one who had managed the resources of the state with a great sense of sportsmanship, and making security of the state, and youths capacity building as a focal point of his administration.

“May I also use this occasion to thank His Excellency, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa for his management skill of the resources of the state, his position on security issues as it affects Delta, and his focus on youth capacity building.”