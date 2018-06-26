Ochor Urges Massive Mobilization for Okowa’s Re-election in 2019

Delta State Chapter of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP has been charged to put in place a mobilisation mechanism that will consolidate the fortunes of the party and ensure the return of Senator Ifeanyi Okowa as the governor of the state in 2019.

Addressing the press during the recently organised rally of the Delta Political Vanguard, DPV in Kwale, Ndokwa West Local Government Area, the Executive Director, Social Services Development, Delta State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission, DESOPADEC, Hon Christopher Ochor Ochor said that the state is for PDP, but they will not rest until the members of the opposition parties are mobilised to vote in Okowa come 2019.

“With what we can see here, we are ready to consolidate our successes in the state, and I call on members of our great party not to rest until we had mobilised every members of the oppositions to our camp to support our candidate for the number one seat in the state, Governor Okowa.”

Hon Ochor who is an aspirant for the Ukwuani Constituency seat in the state House of Assembly, said that the members of the DPV is a family that had achieved success in the past, even in the face of daunting odds, and they can still do it again in 2019.

On his aspiration to run for an elective office in the forthcoming election, he said that the people of Ukwuani are looking forward for an accelerated development and a better representation that will attract government attentions to the area, adding that his decision to contest the 2019 election as their representative in the Delta Legislature was motivated by a call from the people of Ukwuani for him to run.

“Ukwuani needs better development, better representation, government attention. The people have spoken, and I am only answering their calls.”

Hon Ochor who is a key member of the Delta Political Vanguard, attended the rally in the company of different political groups in Ukwuani Local Government Area, which included the Reality Group, SMART Women, Delta Queens, and youths bodies numbering over 500.