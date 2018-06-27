Ugbomah, Delta Assembly Aspirant, Hails Okowa’s Development Efforts

Governor of Delta state, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa has been commended for his efforts in uniting and developing the state to an enviable status in the country.

Making the commendation on Saturday June 23, 2018, during the Delta Political Vanguard, DPV Rally in Kwale, Ndokwa West Local Government Council, Engr Philip Chukwumah Ugbomah, an aspirant to the Delta State House of Assembly for Ndokwa East Constituency, said the governor has displayed an all inclusive development plan in his actions, which had positioned the state for a permanent and positive development.

According to Engr Ugboma, the achievements of the governor on youths capacity building, agricultural development, women empowerment, infrastructural development, security is worth noting and enough evidence for the governor to be re-elected for a second term to consolidate the development processes he started.

“Following the template based on the SMART Agenda program of His Excellency, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, major successes have been recorded so far in areas such as Youth, women, infrastructural development, security matters, I endorse his re-election bid in 2019”, he said.

He noted that Governor Okowa took over a depleted economy which was ravaged by recession for nearly two years of his administration and had succeeded in turning around the economic fortunes of the state by an honest, pragmatic, dedicated, dynamic and God fearing leadership style, which has plugged administrative loopholes, stemmed financial wastage and set down a well articulated strategic governance roadmap which has been followed with precision and guided the administration from an almost dead economy to the recent confirmation that the IGR of the state had hit a whopping N51 billion.

The House of Assembly hopeful, thanked the organisers of the DPV rally for a well organised event, and called on all the members to work assiduously in their various local governments to ensure victory for the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP in 2019 and Governor Okowa, and candidates of the party that will emerge after the primaries.

Speaking further, Engr Ugbomah whose campaign slogan is: “Let’s Do the Work”, called on the people of Ndokwa East constituency to come out to work towards the a positive change of baton in the Delta Assembly in 2019, to re-engineer the fortunes of the area, as it has been the worst developed area of the state for years, as the local government has no access road to more 80 percent of the communities.

“Ndokwa East today is a locked out area without access road, not because there have not been commissioners, House of Assembly members, appointees, or others in government for years, but because we had not got it right. We have to come out and re-engineer the fortunes of Ndokwa east, its only we that can do it. And no other person,” he said.