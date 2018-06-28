2019: ONWUADUEGBO JOINS RACE FOR ANIOCHA/OSHIMILI HOUSE OF REPS SEAT

By Abel Johngold Orheruata

As momentum begins to gather toward the 2019 general elections, in the nation’s political hemisphere, an America based philanthropist, Ike Onwuaduegbo, has joined the league of aspirants under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP), seeking election into the House of Representatives for the Aniocha/Oshimili Federal Constituency in Delta State.

Ike Onwuaduegbo, who during his flag-off ceremony at the PDP Ward 2 Secretariat, Onicha Ugbo in Aniocha North, Delta State on Monday, June 25, 2018, vowed to transform his constituency and protect the interest of his people if elected, said he would be a good ambassador for Aniocha/Oshimili Federal Constituency at the National Assembly.

Onwuaduegbo, said he decided to declare his intention to represent his constituency at the national assembly after a duly wide consultation with the Anioma people in Diaspora, especially in the United States, Canada and other European countries.

The America based financial consultant and philanthropist posited that, his earlier intention in 2015 to join the political race and contest for the house of representative position was put on hold due to the death of a very close relative, adding that his official declaration at this time is not late as the primaries are still about Twelve weeks away so, there is still enough room for consultations and the electorates already have an idea of his mandates for them.

Onwuaduegbo, noted that, his aspiration is a course for the Onicha-Ugbo and Anioma people both at home and in diaspora who have embraced this project assuring that he is prepared to battle it out with other political heavy weights aspiring for the position.

He stressed that, with unity of purpose and cooperation, they have the manpower to do it. According to him, he has what it takes to defeat the incumbent House of Representatives member, Hon. Onyemechi Mrakpor, the former member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Ndudi Elumulu as well as the former Speaker and member representing Oshimili South in the Delta State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Peter Owunsayan.

The Onicha Ugbo born consultant listed 3 point agenda which includes:

Massive Foreign Direct Investment by our diaspora, Social Security for our elderly, widows, & indigent. Unprecedented youth involvement in government as his campaign promises.

Earlier, the Chairman, PDP Onicha Ugbo Ward 2, Martin Chinye Onyekeme, who described the aspirant as a credible, reliable and capable philanthropist, commended his courage and zeal to represent his people. While expressing his joy that this is the first time an aspirant from his ward is declaring for that position, he noted that Onwuaduegbo, has been of great support to Onicha Ugbo people and the PDP Ward 2 financially and in all ramifications.

He however assured that all aspirants will be given a free and fair level playing ground.

Also speaking, the former Chairman of the Council, Barr. Calistus Nwawolo, who described the Chairman of Ike Onwuaduegbo Foundation as a reliable candidate based on his philanthropic records, expressed worries that Onwuaduegbo’s coming into the political terrain is at the 11th hour, coupled with the fact that, other aspirants he is going to battle the seat with are heavy weights and none among them is a pushover.

While encouraging him to remain determined, courageous and continue to consult and campaign strongly, he however wished all the aspirants the best of luck, positing that, PDP is a family of all.