DELTA, RIVERS, N/DELTA STATES MISSING, AS FG LISTS STATES TO BENEFIT FROM ABACHA  $322M LOOT; BEGINS SHARING IN JULY 

Delta, Rivers, Akwa Ibom and Bayelsa states are among the top oil producing states in Nigeria, conspicuously ommited from the list of states slated to benefit from the estimated $322m Abacha loot recovered by the Federal government, which has now decided to share the money to selected families in the listed states.

A report sourced online by Flashpointnews.com claim that the Federal Government says it will commence disbursement of the recovered 322 million dollars Abacha loot through Conditional Cash Transfers (CCT) to 302,000 poor households in 19 states in July.

A source, Aljaji. Tukur Rumar, of the National Cash Transfer Office (NTCO), was reported to have disclosed this at a roundtable on assets recovery organised by the Swiss Embassy on Thursday, in Abuja.

The benefitting states of the recovered loot, which many believe was accummulated from oil sales derived from the Niger Delta, include: Niger, Kogi, Ekiti, Osun, Oyo, Kwara, Cross River, Bauchi, Gombe, Jigawa, Benue, Taraba, Adamawa, Kano, Katsina, Kaduna, Plateau, Nasarrawa, Anambra and Internally Displaced Persons Camps (IDPs) in Borno. According to Rumar, the benefiting households will receive N5,000 monthly.

The omission of these key Niger Delta oil producing states, with the exception of Cross Rivers state which is on the list, has left many wondering at the criteria for the selection of the benefiting states and beneficiaries, considering the main source from which the recovered loot was derived.

Explaining the criteria for selection however, another source, Mr Iorwa Apera, the National Coordinator, National Social Safety Net Coordinating Office (NASSCO), was also reported to have said 503,055 households were already on the NSR register from the 19 states, adding that by July, there would be a social register for all the states of the federation.

“The Federal Government would begin with those states, because they had signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with NASSCO to put in place certain infrastructure to empower the national register.

“Some of the states delayed, but the other ones were quick enough to set up infrastructure that allowed us to start work there, but all the states are now on board as they have set up their state operating offices and donated office equipment to us.

“As states come on board, we enroll and so they extend to the beneficiary register, and presently we are generating data in all the states now,’’ Apera said.