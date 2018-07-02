2019: STAY AWAY FROM DELTA, ANIOMA BISHOPS WARN OSHIOMHOLE

The immediate past governor of Edo State and national chairman of the All Progressive Congress, APC, Mr. Adams Oshiomhole, has been advised to stay away from the internal politics of Delta state and stop insulting the Delta state Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa.

Making the pronouncement over the Weekend, in reaction to Oshiomhole’s statement that he will employ every means, including federal might to uproot Governor Okowa in 2019, the Association of Anioma Bishops, in a meeting at Obiaruku, Ukwuani Local Government Area, said that the government of Okowa is a divine one, and no man, including Oshiomole and any other opposition in the state, can change that position except God wills it.

Speaking to journalists’ after the meeting, the President of the Association, Bishop Prayer Okoh, quoting the scripture said the statement of the former governor will not stand and will not come to pass.

“The statement credited to the former governor of Edo State shall not stand, his word cannot come to pass, as nobody in this planet earth will recognize his word,” the clergyman pronounced prophetically.

Speaking further, Bishop Okoh said: “Okowa is on ground, empowering the people of Delta, women, boys and girls. Infact his governor buddozer, as he is budozing every rubbish out of Delta state, therefore the state needs him back.”

On how to avert the statement coming to pass, Bishop Okoh said Christians in the state will intensify their prayers for the state and for the governor to continue with his developmental agenda.

“Prayers change things. God looked at Delta state and saw no other man, but his son, Ifeanyi Okowa to be the man that is qualified to be in that seat. Our prayers is that God will sustain him and protect him and Delta State will experience the five [points of the SMART] agendas, that he has and deliver prosperity for All Deltans.”

Also speaking in the same vain, the Executive Assistant to the governor on Religious Matters, Bishop Greatman Nmalagu, said that the second tenure of Okowa is not negotiable, as God has already sanctioned it. He called on Christians in the state to continue to pray for the good of the state.

“I call on all Christians in the state to continue to pray, because without God, no good can happen in the land.” He said, adding that the plans of the APC and Oshiomhole in the state shall not come to pass.

The association also used the meeting to remind Christians to get their Permanent Voters Card, PVC, and vote when the elections come in 2019.

The meeting was attended by bishops from the Anioma extraction, among whom were the Bishop of Ndokwa Diocese of Anglican Communion, Rt. Rev. David Obiosa, Bishop Elueka Uche, Bishop Chiwuzor David, Bishop Agbabi FO, Bishop Triumph Osian, Bishop Ojewa, Bishop O.C Michael, Bishop Aghedo, Bishop Ogumu C., Bishop Dibie, Bishop Kawei Patrick and others.