Ochor Commends Community Newspapers for Indepth Report of Local Issues in Delta

By Emmanuel Enebeli

The Association of Community Newspapers Publishers of Nigeria, ACNPN, Delta State Council, has been commended for their efforts to expose the different development and problems of communities in the state to the knowledge of the different stakeholders that are involved in development projects.

Giving the commendation, the Executive Director Social Services Development, Delta State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission, DESOPADEC, Hon Christopher Ochor Ochor, stated this during associations first Inaugural Lecture and Awards ceremony, said the efforts of the community newspaper publishers in the state has helped to shape and balance source of news in the state, as it is the voice of the common and rural people.

“Your publications have been a source of vital information to many as it has over the years helped to create a balance source of information about our state, and country. It had been voice of the rural community, as it is the channel where problems and development of our communities had been well documented.” He said.

Hon Ochor commended the association for their supports for the Delta state government, and advised that the good relationship between the state and leadership of the body should be maintained, as the development of the state is the duty of everyone.

“I have to commend you on behalf of the state government. You had been supportive. You had continuously drawn the attention of the government to the needs of our communities. You had also promoted the successes recorded by the government in bringing development to the people, I encourage you to continue to corroborate with the state government to move the state to a greater height.”

The Executive Director, who was recognised by the association on his leadership and community development efforts, tasked them to ensure that publications that will cause problems and incites the populace against the state should not be their trade mark, as it will only cause untold hardship and slow down development.

“Guide against any form of publication that will incite the people against the various organs of government, or that is always involved in false reporting. Such publications will not be good for our society. Guide against it.

Hon Ochor who used the opportunity to call on media organisations and journalists to ensure that as the 2019 election draws near, they should protect the Nigerian democracy by insisting that the right process be followed, and doing the right reporting, and not be used as tools to attack opponents by fellow politicians