OCHOR, UGBOMAH CELEBRATE OKOWA @ 59

The Executive Director Social Services Development, Delta State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission, DESOPADEC, Hon Christopher Ochor Ochor, has congratulated the Executive Governor of the State, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, as he turns 59 years Sunday, July 2018.

In a message made available to the press, Hon Ochor described the state governor as an epitome of encouragement to many as he had over the years, demonstrated his penchant to develop the society, and that will remain a remarkable landmark in the sand of time.

Hon Ochor said each passing year of the governor, he continues to leave for humanity, and the development of the communities around him, as this had earned him the name “Ekwueme”.

The Executive Director said that the governor’s development agenda since assuming office had been tremendous, and this goes with age and maturity in governance.

“Your administrative penchant had been great, as it’s shown in every economic and social project you had undertaken for the past years, which is now very evident in your running of the state.”

“On behalf of my family, my political followers and groups, the people of Ukwuani, I congratulate you sir at the occasion of your birthday on July 8, 2018”.

“I join your family, friends and well-wishers to thank Almighty God for your life and to pray that He continues to bless you with robust health and imbue you with His continued guidance, protection, and enduring provision.”

Philip Ugbomah Congratulates Okowa as He Clocks 59

In a related development, a frontline aspirant to the Delta State House of Assembly and youth encourager, Engr Philip Chukwumah Ugbomah, has congratulated the Executive Governor of the State, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, as he turns 59 years Sunday, July 2018.

In a message made available to the press Engr Ugbomah described a youth friendly governor, as he had over the years, and under his administration seen the high rate of youth trainings and empowerments, preparing them for tomorrow.

Engr Ugbomah, said that the empowerment of the youths, which is part of the SMART Agenda programme, is an evidence that the governor is preparing those that will take over from his generation, which to a society that want to develop is a key factor.

“Sir, we thank God for having you as governor, you are youths friendly, as you are ensuring that there will be no vacuum created. Your SMART Agenda as it affects the Human Capital Development of youths is a testimony of this.”

“I also use this occasion of your birthday to thank you on the great improvement of critical infrastructure, especially roads in the state, the flood control project in Asaba, and linkages of roads to connecting the different economic sectors of the state.”

“We are also celebrating with you as you had prepared for governance over the years, as this should be encouragement to youths who are aspiring to positions, as there will be need for us to get ourselves prepared for leadership.”

“As a leader of our great party, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, we are celebrating with you, as we had unanimously agreed as a family to return you in 2019, to continue to do the good work you had started, and we also use this occasion of your birthday, to ask for a prominence place of development for the people of Ndokwa east after our victory in 2019.”

“On behalf of my family, my political followers, the youths of Delta, the people of Ndokwa West, I congratulate you sir at the occasion of your birthday on July 8, 2018”.

“I join your family, friends and well-wishers to thank Almighty God for your life and to pray that He continues to bless you with robust health and imbue you with His continued guidance, protection, and enduring provision.”