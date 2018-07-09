Groups Set to Organise ‘GOV. OKOWA WALK FOR LIFE’ Road Show 

Integrity for Leadership Inc and Hope Alive Initiative, in conjunction with other Delta State Good Governance NGOs, have concluded arrangements to host a Road Show and Rally tagged: “GOV OKOWA WALK for LIFE”.

According to Rev. Eke Chukwudi, the former Commissioner, Delta State Oil Producing Area Development Commission DESOPADEC, the Governor Okowa Walk for Life is to hold on 28th July, 2018, adding; “Walk in Celebration of Good Governance and achievements of Governor Okowa, The Road Master.”

He said it’s a health-focused, sports-oriented good governance Walk and Rally, saying the March begins from Traffic Light and finishes at Cenotaph, Asaba where Gov. Okowa will address the mamoth crowd expected to attend the event.

The former Commissioner said, the Road Show and Rally is to celebrate the achievements of Governor Okowa, drum support for Governor Okowa’s reelection, noting that it is important that Deltans realize that good governance ‘through good hospitals, roads, school, employments, peace and security that Governor Okowa provided already’ brings good health.

According to him; the programme is also aimed at encouraging Deltans to always do physical exercise (walking, jogging or running) for good health and long life and as well as sensitize Deltans to be peaceful and support Governor Okowa in hosting the all African Games starting on 1st week in August, 2018.

He however, called on all Deltans including the National Assembly members of Delta state extraction, all DTHA members, especially those from Delta North zone, all state government appointees, especially those from Delta North, all LGA Council Chairmen with their councillors, all youth groups, including Gov-Generals of LGA youth groups, community youth presidents, Women groups, including political women groups, community-based women groups, professional/career women groups, social women groups to attend.

Others expected to participate are aspirants for House of Assembly and National Assembly positions, including their fan clubs, followers and supporters, Delta state chapter of National Unions: NURTW, Okada Riders Associations, Keke Riders’ Associations, Churches and Religious groups for good governance, Market traders Associations, Corporate organizations or companies e.g. construction, entertainment, transport, material production, all other interested persons and organizations, including captains of industry, media gurus, political leaders, retired military brass and distinguished grassroots people.

The Walk for Life event will features cultural groups like; Egwu Igba, Egwu Isha group, Ekeneke dance group which will be station at Cenotaph ground for the carnival-style Rally.