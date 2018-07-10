IYASE OF UTE-OKPU COMMENDS DELTA FIRST LADY ON FREE MEDICAL OUTREACH INITIATIVE

The Iyase of Ute-Okpu Kingdom, Ika North East Local Government Area, Chief Sylvanus Osemecha, has commended the Delta State First Lady and Founder of 05 Initiative for using her Non -Governmental Organization (NGO), to improve on health conditions of millions of Deltans.

Chief Osemecha gave the commendation while speaking with newsmen in the agrarian Ute-Okpu Kingdom, noting that the impact 05 Initiative has made across the length and bredght of Delta State cannot be quantified.

He said that apart from numerous individuals who have received treatment for different ailment since the birth of 05 Initiative in the state, restoration of sight of uncountable number of persons remains a very unique step taken but Governor Okowa’s wife in her determined commitment to help her husband succeed.

He noted that most persons who could not appreciate the beautiful world around them due to eye problem, have testified that restoring their sight was worth more than a billion Naira as they can now fend for themselves thereby making them independent of others.

“I have been looking for an opportunity to appreciate the wife of the Delta State Governor, Dame Edith Okowa for the unquanfiable step she has taken to improve on health conditions of the people of the state. There is a saying that health is wealth, therefore, what she is doing is worth more than billions of naira.”

“Empowering people with money and other material things is good but changing the lives of people by improving their health condition is far better. There is a saying that a healthy nation is a wealthy nation and it is in this line of thought that I declare here that Dame Edith Okowa is investing in the future of this state health wise. I hereby, unequivocally, commend her for her efforts and pray God to continue to strengthen her,” Chief Osemecha reiterated.

While calling on the Delta State government to look towards the direction of 05 Initiative by way of improved funding for her to continue the good work, Chief Osemecha implore to partnering with Delta State First not to relent in the efforts.

The Iyase of Ute-Okpu KINGDOM, seized the opportunity to draw the attention of the Governor Ifeanyi Okowa led administration in Delta State, to the deplorable condition of Owerre/Elugu, Ute-Okpu Road, awarded in 2010 but abandoned by the contractor.

He hinted that the road was very important to Delta State as it remains one of the busiest roads linking agrarian communities of Ika North East and Ubulu Uku, in Aniocha South Local government areas. He said any expenditure on the road would not be regretted for it would enable big time farmers in that axis transport the agricultural produce to the cities.