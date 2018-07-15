FAYEMI WINS EKITI GUBER ELECTION

Dr. John Olukayode Fayemi, of the All Progressives Congress, APC, has won the 2018 Ekiti state governordhip election.

He defeated his closest rival Prof. Kolapo Olubunmi Olusola (Eleka) of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP and other governoship candidates of different political parties to become the governor-elect of Ekiti state.

Dr. Fayemi, a former Minister of Mines and Governor of Ekiti State hails from Isan-Ekiti in Oye Local Government Area of Ekiti State, Nigeria, and emerged victorious after a hard fought election, laced with controversial allegations of vote buying, election results manipulation, sporadic violence, disruptions and ballot box snatching, and some forms of intimidation.

Outgoing Governor of Ekiti state, Ayodele Fayose, had earlier criticized the conduct of the election and had even gone ahead to make a contrary broadcast on Ekiti Broadcasting Service, declaring Prof. Olusola Eleka as the winner of the guber elections, conducted on July 14, 2018, is expected to go to court to challenge the election results declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.

INEC Official Result For Ekiti State Election 2018:

1)Ilejemeje

APC 4153

PDP 3937

2)Irepodun Ifelodun LG

APC 13869

PDP 11456

3)Ijero

APC 14,192

PDP 11,077

4)IDO OSI

APC 12342

PDP 11145

5)Oye

APC 14995

PDP 11271

6) Efon LG

APC 5028

PDP 5192

7)Moba

APC 11,837

PDP 8,520

8) Gbonyin

APC 11,498

PDP 8,027

9) Emure

APC 7,048

PDP 7,121

10)Ikere

APC 11,515

PDP 17183

11)Ekitiwest

APC 12,648

PDP 10,137

12)Ikole

APC 14,522

PDP 13,961

13) Ise Orun

APC 11,908

PDP 6,297

14)EkitiEast

APC 12,778

PDP 11,564

Southwest

APC 11,015

PDP 8,423

Ado

APC 28,111

PDP 32,810

Total Votes

APC 197,469

PDP 178, 121