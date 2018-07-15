FAYEMI WINS EKITI GUBER ELECTION

Dr. John Olukayode Fayemi, of the All Progressives Congress, APC, has won the 2018 Ekiti state governordhip election.
He defeated his closest rival Prof. Kolapo Olubunmi Olusola (Eleka) of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP and other governoship candidates of different political parties to become the governor-elect of Ekiti state.
Dr. Fayemi, a former Minister of Mines and Governor of Ekiti State hails from Isan-Ekiti in Oye Local Government Area of Ekiti State, Nigeria, and emerged victorious after a hard fought election, laced with controversial allegations of vote buying, election results manipulation, sporadic violence, disruptions and ballot box snatching, and some forms of intimidation.
Outgoing Governor of Ekiti state, Ayodele Fayose, had earlier criticized the conduct of the election and had even gone ahead to make a contrary broadcast on Ekiti Broadcasting Service, declaring Prof. Olusola Eleka as the winner of the guber elections, conducted on July 14, 2018, is expected to go to court to challenge the election results declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.
INEC Official Result For Ekiti State Election 2018:
1)Ilejemeje
APC 4153
PDP 3937
2)Irepodun Ifelodun LG
APC 13869
PDP 11456
3)Ijero
APC 14,192
PDP 11,077
4)IDO OSI
APC 12342
PDP 11145
5)Oye
APC 14995
PDP 11271
6) Efon LG
APC 5028
PDP 5192
7)Moba
APC 11,837
PDP 8,520
8) Gbonyin
APC 11,498
PDP 8,027
9) Emure
APC 7,048
PDP 7,121
10)Ikere
APC 11,515
PDP 17183
11)Ekitiwest
APC 12,648
PDP 10,137
12)Ikole
APC 14,522
PDP 13,961
13) Ise Orun
APC 11,908
PDP 6,297
14)EkitiEast
APC 12,778
PDP 11,564
Southwest
APC 11,015
PDP 8,423
Ado
APC 28,111
PDP 32,810
Total Votes
APC 197,469
PDP 178, 121