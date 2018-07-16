Ekiti Election, a wake-up call to Delta PDP – Ugbomah

An aspirant to the Delta State House of Assembly, Engr Philip Ugbomah has called on the leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP to learn from the recently conducted governorship election in Ekiti state, South West Nigeria, even as he has described the electoral process that led to the victory of the All Progressive Congress, APC, candidate, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, as the governor-elect of the state, as a warning sign.

Reacting to the victory of the APC in the state, on his dedicated whatsapp social media group platform, Engr. Ugbomah praised out-going Governor, Chief Ayodele Fayose for trying to protect the people of the state, but the forces of darkness overwhelmed the people of the state.

“His Excellency Ayodele Fayose , Governor of Ekiti State saw it coming, he truly Wept for Democracy, for His People, He passed through Pains in trying to rescue His People, he did his best under the circumstance but they were overwhelmed by the Forces of Darkness.”

Engr Ugbomah pointed out that the PDP can avoid such a mistake, by employing the best process in selecting candidates for the 2019 General Election.

“I write to You leaders of our great Party PDP in Delta that this happenings in Ekiti State is but a stone throw which is indeed a Wake up call to the Leaders of our Party in Delta State to get it right from the fast approaching Primaries, purge ourselves of selflessness, deceit, do the right things.”

He tasked the leadership to give in where necessary, and do away with any form of egoistic pride, as that is the starting point to self-destruction.

“Give where necessary and take away egotistical pride because that’s the starting point as a House divided against itself cannot stand , Wisdom the Bible say is a Defence n its Profitable to direct.”

God bless Delta State.

The House of Assembly hopeful however, used called on members of the state PDP to continuously stand and promote the achievements of Delta State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa and the Deputy, Barr Kingsley Otuaro, as they had achieved much, with their infrastructural and human capital policies.

“The government under His Excellency, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, Bar Kingsley Otuaro has done great job in the state, and the Peoples Democratic Party, our great party will have to protect their great achievements, by selecting the right people, through the right process as we approach 2019.”