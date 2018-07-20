APC Delta Crisis: SHEATHE YOUR SWORDS, OCHEI TELLS PARTY FAITHFUL

Arising from the factional tendencies in the Delta State chapter of the All Progressives Congress, a front line political figure and former speaker of the Delta state house of assembly, Rt Hon Victor Ochei has urged the party faithful to sheathe their swords, eschew inflammatory utterances and remain calm as concerted efforts are in top gear to resolve the contentious issues.

He made the call while reacting to a flurry of statements credited to some members of the APC in Delta state.

According to him, the situation does not call for derogatory or uncomplimentary statements capable of heating up the polity, as the

National Working Committee under the able and wise leadership of His Excellency, Comrade Adams Oshiomole possess the requisite capacity and expertise to effect an amicable resolution of the issue in ground.

He further maintained that his call for caution is premised on the fact that Comrade Oshiimole is a stickler for justice and peace, backgrounded on his pedigrees as a time-tested unionist and excellent administrator of human and material resources.

According to Ochei,”Comrade Oshiomole is a renowned leader whose belief in the rule of law as well as natural justice, equity and good conscience is legendary and as such will ensure that the matter will be resolved satisfactorily either through the judicial process or the internal machinery of the party.