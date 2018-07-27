IMMORTALIZE YOUR NAME WITH LEGACIES, UDUAGHAN CHARGES LEADERS

Former Governor of Delta State, Dr Emmanuel Uduaghan, has charged Nigerians entrusted with public responsibilities, to eternalize their names through their legacies as he felicitated with the immortalization of Miss Maris Egugbo, eight years after she passed on to eternity.

Dr. Uduaghan, who gave this charge during the celebration of Thanksgiving Mass , for the consecration of Maris Academy, in Okpanam, Oshimili North Local Government Area of Delta State, on Wednesday, July 25, said that it is not the longevity of existence on earth that matters but the reason for living.

He charged relatives and well-wishers of the proprietor of the Academy, Mr. Fidelis Egugbo, to take advantage of Maris Academy built in memory of the dearly departed Stella Maris Egugbo, the young daughter of the proprietor, who passed on in 2010, at the age of eight, even as he lauded the father for keeping his promise.

In his homily, Very Rev. Fr. John Konyeke, said that the worth of a person is enshrined in the legacies bequeathed upon his generation, even as he charged those at the helm of affairs in all human endeavour to impact lives with their deeds and desist from self –praise.

Fr. Konyeke lamented the prolonged underdevelopment prevailing in the country, stressing that contrary to scholastic blames on Europe for impoverishing Africa, the onus lies on Africans to change their fortunes.

“The capacity to lead and make meaning of life is within us. Stella Maris lived for only eight years and seven months but is immortalized today as the hope for all children. Deeds and not stones are the true monuments of the great,” he said.

In his welcome address, veteran journalist and Government House correspondent of The Pointer Newspaper, Mr. Fidelis Egugbo, said that the school was designed to instill discipline, good morals and groom future leaders with the provision of standard academic facilities and services, even as he appreciated and tasked the congregants to help in making society a better place through their inestimable support.

“In everything, in every situation, we are admonished to give thanks to God. Though her passage was a devastating blow to all of us, we cried openly and mourned silently, and got confused about what life is all about but God, in his infinite mercy, gave us the courage to move on,” he said in a sombre but fulfilled tone.

Those who joined former Governor Emmanuel Uduaghan and the Egugbos for the consecration ceremony included renowned practicing and veteran journalists, top public officers from Delta State Government House and other establishments, as well as the clergy who officiated at the solemn, symbolic and iconic event, amongst other distinguished invitees.

Maris Academy is located at Number 1, Maris Academy Road, Amachai, Okpanam Town, in Oshimili North LGA, Delta State. Summer lessons are expected to commence from August 1, 2018.

Reported By Patrick Mgbodo (Original report first published on the back page of The Pointer Newspaper, July 27, 2018 )