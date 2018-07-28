DENJA ABDULAHI, OBARI GOMBA, PETER OMOKO, 8 OTHERS, LONGLISTED FOR 2018 NLNG PRIZE FOR LITERATURE

David Diai

National President of the Association of Nigerian Authors, ANA, Mallam Denja Abdulahi, author of the play, Death and The King’s Grey Hair, has been announced as one of the long-listed playwrights for the 2018 Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas, NLNG sponsored Prize for Literature (Drama Genre).

This disclosure was contained in a press release published on the LNG Social Media Facebook page, July 27, by Andy Odeh, Manager, Corporate Communication and Public Affairs of the Company.

The complete list of playwrights on the longlist are:

August Inmates by Chidubem Iweka; published by Kraft Books Embers by Soji Cole; published by Emotion Press Guerrilla Post by Obari Gomba; published by Narrative Landscape Press Majestic Revolt by Peter E. Omoko; published by Malthouse Press Melancholia by Dul Johnson; published by Sevhage Publishers No More the Taming Hawks by Diran Ademiju-Bepo; published by Dynasty Tales Once Upon an Elephant by Bosede Ademilua-Afolayan by Kraft Books Sankara by Jude Idada; published by Parressia Publishing The Rally by Akanji Nasiru; published by Kraft Books Unstable by Dickson Ekhaguere; published by Tryspect Solutions Death and The King’s Grey Hair by Denja Abdullahi; published by Kraft Books

Members of the Advisory Board for the Literature Prize, besides Professor Banjo, two-time Vice-Chancellor of Nigeria’s premier university, University of Ibadan, are Prof. Jerry Agada, former Minister of State for Education, former President of the Association of Nigerian Authors, and Professor Emeritus, Ben Elugbe, former President of the Nigerian Academy of Letters and president of the West-African Linguistic Society (2004-2013).

The Nigeria Prize for Literature is Africa’s most prestigious literary prize sponsored by Nigeria LNG Limited.

The 2018 longlist of 11 plays chosen from 89 entries was selected by a panel of three judges led by Matthew Umukoro, professor of Theatre Arts at the University of Ibadan. Other members of the panel include Mohammed Inuwa Umar – Buratai, professor of Theatre and Performing Arts and the Dean of the Faculty of Arts at the Ahmadu Bello University, (ABU), Zaria; and Ngozi Udengwu, a Senior Lecturer in the Department of Theatre and Film Studies at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka.

The Umukoro-led panel was appointed in February 2018 by the Prof. Ayo Banjo-led Advisory Board for the Nigeria Prize for Literature which has been administering the prize on behalf of Nigeria LNG Limited since 2010. Entries for the 2018 Prize were received by the judges in April 2018.

As in previous years, the contest for Africa’s most prestigious literature prize will be keenly contested.

The NLNG Nigeria Prize for Literature has, since 2004, rewarded eminent writers such as Gabriel Okara (co-winner, 2004, poetry), Professor Ezenwa Ohaeto (co-winner, 2004, poetry) for The Dreamer, His Vision; Ahmed Yerima (2005, drama) for his play, Hard Ground; Mabel Segun (co-winner, 2007, children’s literature) for her collection of short plays Reader’s Theatre; Professor Akachi Adimora-Ezeigbo (co-winner, 2007, children’s literature) for her book, My Cousin Sammy; Kaine Agary (2008, prose) for her book Yellow Yellow; Esiaba Irobi (2010, drama) who clinched the prize posthumously with his book Cemetery Road; Adeleke Adeyemi (2011, children’s literature) with his book The Missing Clock; Chika Unigwe (2012, prose), with her novel, On Black Sisters Street; Tade Ipadeola (2013, poetry) with his collection of poems, The Sahara Testaments, Professor Sam Ukala (2014, drama) with his play, Iredi War; Seasons of Crimson Blossom, Abubakar Adam Ibrahim (2016, prose) and The Heresiad, Ikeogu Oke (2017, poetry).

The Prize, which comes with a cash award of $100, 000 is awarded yearly to the best literary work, alternating amongst four literary genres: prose fiction, poetry, drama and children’s literature.

The statement further adds that the Nigeria LNG Limited remains committed to responsible corporate citizenship and The Nigeria Prize for Literature is one of its numerous contributions towards helping to build a better Nigeria.

There will be a series of dedicated events open to the public, featuring the authors which will be publicized on our corporate social media platforms, in the lead-up to the announcement of the final shortlist of three playwrights and the eventual winner, who will be unveiled at ceremonial prize-giving event later in the year.

The shortlist of three is expected to be announced in September and a possible winner will be declared by the Advisory Board in October, 2018.

Source report by Wole Adedoyin