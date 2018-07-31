ASABA 2018: Coe Hails Okowa As Visionary Leader, Describe Games as Important to African Athletes

President, International Association of Athletics Federation (IAAF), Lord Sebastian Coe has described the Africa Senior Athletics Championship (ASAC) as an event cherished a lot by lovers of sports.

Speaking when he paid a courtesy visit on the Governor of Delta State, Senator Dr Ifeanyi Okowa on 31/07/18, the IAAF Chief, accompanied by the President of the Confederations of African Athletics, Hamad Kalkaba Malboum also, described Okowa as a visionary leader for accepting that Asaba hosts the championship which will see athletes from 52 African countries fighting for laurels from today (Wednesday, (01/08/18) at the Stephen Keshi Stadium, Asaba.

According to Lord Coe, “this is an important moment for athletes all over Africa, the championship is something that we cherish a lot and this particular championship has produced great athletes who became world champions.”

“IAAF is grateful to the host city, the state and the political leaders for their support towards the championship. Sports need visionary leaders like Governor Okowa and we are grateful that the stadium is ready and will be utilised for so many other competitions for years to come,” the IAAF President said.

Governor Okowa restated the commitment of his administration to host the championship and thanked those who contributed to making Asaba the choice city to host the championship.

“Sports is very vital, it keeps the people healthy and helps to redirect the energy of our youths for positive engagements, we are encouraging school sports to develop young talents,” he said, adding, “hosting this type of championship is exciting and we hope this will encourage our people and bring out their best in sports because, this is the first time that we are having such number of athletes coming to Asaba and our state.”