Breaking: DELTA PDP FIX DATES FOR PARTY PRIMARIES, DIRECTS ALL APPOINTEES SEEKING ELECTIVE OFFICE TO RESIGN BY AUGUST 15

David Diai

The Delta State Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP has affirmed the dates for primary elections into all elective positions under the party’s platform, as approved by the National Executive Council of the party, and directed all appointees seeking to contest for any elective position to resign from such appointments on or before Wednesday, August 15, 2018.

These were some of the resolutions arrived at during the enlarged Delta PDP stakeholders meeting held at Government House, Asaba on Tuesday, July 31, 2018.

The dates for the party primaries to elect candidates to fly the PDP Flag for the 2019 general elections are as follows:

PDP House of Assembly primaries – September 15

Delta PDP House of Representatives primaries – September 19, 2018

PDP Governorship Primaries – September 28, 2018

These dates are in consonance with the time table already released by the National Executive Council of the Party. It was also resolved that all adhoc delegates must emerge from the Wards without interference from any quarter.

The meeting had Delta state Governor Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, as well as all the key officers of the party, elected representatives under the PDP at all levels, aspirants intending to contest the forth-coming general elections under the Party umbrella and top politicians and stakeholders in the state, in attendance.

However, it was also marked by the notable absence of two former Delta State Governors and major Chieftains of Delta PDP, Chief James Ibori and Dr. Emmanuel Uduaghan respectively.

More Details shortly!