Pa Francis Ochor, Father of Hon. Ochor Ochor Passes On, @ 87

Father of the Executive Director, Social Services Development, on the Board of Delta State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission, (DESOPADEC), Hon Christopher Ochor Ochor has passed on at the age of 87 years old.

Information gleaned from sources close to the family, confirm that late Chief Francis Ochor, popularly called Omezulu, passed away on Saturday, July 28, 2018, at about 2:30pm, after a brief illness.

A date will be announced for his funeral and rites of passage after a scheduled family meeting to ensure the fulfillment of all obligations in line with the customs and traditions of the Ndokwa/Ukwuani people, the family source disclosed further.

Pa Francis Ochor, before his demise, was a devoted Christian and a community leader who impacted positively in the development of Umutu Community.