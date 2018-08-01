Ugbomah Visits Sir Monday Onyeme, Promises Development Template for Ndokwa Nation

As part of efforts to consolidate his chances for the Ndokwa East seat in the Delta State House of Assembly, come 2019, the State Assembly hopeful, Engr. Philips Ugbomah, has promised to sponsor a developmental template bill for Ndokwa nation, that will provide for road development and construction in the three Ndokwa Local Government Areas, as his first major legislative activity, if elected into the Delta Legislature.

Engr. Ugbomah made this promise during a consultation visit to Chief Monday Onyeme, the Chairman of Delta State Board of Internal revenue, DBIR, on Sunday, 29 July, 2018, at his country home, Utagba-Unor, Ndokwa West Local Government Area of Delta State.

He said that the bill would be a developmental bill that will run for 8 years, as the development of the Ndokwa lands will be hinged on a model of road development, that is designed to provide easy access to all the communities in the area, and invariably attract economic benefits and investment, as well as provide for the easy interaction between economic investors and the farmers in Ndokwa land.

“Road development model is the fastest way our land will witness fast development, as with good road network, connectivity will be made, and economic factors that will help the area to develop, like access to our farm products will be made, as investors will access our areas, which for now is very difficult to access,” said.

“Road map with listed developmental plan tailored for 8 years will be the first to be presented to the State House of Assembly as a bill on the floor, which will have the input of our people, youths, women and elders, village and clan heads, will be presented at the floor as a working template.”

Engr. Ugbomah who is very enthusiastic to see to the development of the entire Ndokwa nation, also bemoaned the lack of job spaces for the teeming youths of Ndokwa land and pledged to ensure that the imbalance which is meted to Ndokwa land by the multinational companies in the area is corrected, even as he promised to approach the companies to negotiate for a 90% percent indigenous employment provision of job spaces for those with certification.

Speaking further, he stated that to achieve fast development of the area, the average Ndokwa men, youths and women need to put more effort to facilitate the development of the area in terms of infrastructure, education and job creation, amongst others, as the best model to develop the area is to create the spirit of personal development, consolidated with government presence.

He then called on the Ndokwa youths to have more value orientation, as they must chest out to work for the development of their communities, contributing their various quotas, as the best employed man is he who works for himself, and not waiting for government stipends.

Reacting to the visit, Chief Monday Onyeme, who prayed for the young House of Assembly aspirant, also expressed the belief that Engr. Philip Ugbomah has what it will take to represent the people of Ndokwa East and called for a consolidated effort to ensure the re-election of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa in 2019.

The Delta Internal Revenue boss further charged those seeking for elective position in Ndokwa to bring accelerated development to the area, even as he promised to join hands with any young man who is ready to distinguish himself to play politics differently from the way it had always been played, so that collectively the three Ndokwa local governments will grow, sanity will be brought into politics and people will see values added to their lives.

Engr. Ugbomah was accompanied on the crucial courtesy visit by his teeming supporters.

ith his teeming supporters