UNVERIFIED NEWS IS ANTI PEOPLE, ANTI DEVELOPMENT, SAYS ONLINE PUBLISHERS

Online Media Practitioners in Nigeria have been advised against the propagation of unverified news materials as such publication are anti-people and anti-development, which will, in the long run, impact negatively on the fortunes of such media organisation and eventually result to loss of patronage for them as corporate entities

The Deputy National President, Online Media Practitioners Association Of Nigeria, OMPAN, South South region and Chairman Delta Online Publishers Forum, DOPF, Mr. Emmanuel Enebeli, gave this advice during the official inauguration of OMPAN Rivers State, on Saturday, July 28, 2018 in Port Harcourt, the Rivers state capital.

Mr. Enebeli told the newly inaugurated officers that they should run the association with caution and follow the ethics of business practices, especially in the media industry which has a code of conduct that governs the operations of organisations involved in the dissemination of information.

“You know that in this business, there are ethics that guide us and also guides the establishment of news media organisations. That you are running an online media organisation does not excuse you from that law. You must be guided.”

The OMPAN S/South Deputy National Vice president, who further admonished the members of the Rivers state chapter to take their work as online media practitioners seriously, as they are also in the position to help the society by providing employment opportunities to people, equally charged the members to realise that they the work they are involved in should not be seen as fun, but a serious business entity and any anti-business activities that does not feel the pulse of the society will ruin their dreams.

“Your website is like Shell, Chevron or other big business organisation, if you allow unverified news material into your platforms, it will get to a point you will not get further patronage, you will only be regarded as a harbinger of fake news. You are operating a gold mine, handle it well, be patient, and in the long run, the benefit of your investments will mature,” he advised.

Also speaking at the inauguration event, Mr James Emeh, the National President of the Online Media Practitioners Association Of Nigeria, OMPAN, called on the members of the Rivers State OMPAN to work in unity, love one another and be agents of good governance in the state.

In his post-inauguration acceptance speech, the state chairman of Rivers OMPAN, Mr Flamboyant Okoye Chidiebele Stephen, promised that the association would build a good working relationship with the people of Rivers State and strive to achieve a holistic and better society for the people.

The high-point of the event was the formal inauguration of the Rivers OMPAN, with an oath to work according to the laws establishing the association, in an oath administered by the OMPAN National President, Mr James Emeh.

Those in the executive headed by the President, Mr Flamboyant Okoye Stephens, who will pilot the affairs of Rivers OMPAN for the mandatory interim period are Mr Ifeanyi Obiefuna, Uyi Eunice,Otuonye Chidera, Isaac Godwin,Peter Henry, Don Flash, Elvis Ihua, Amadi Innocent and Ajie Francisca.