ELUMELU IS RIGHT MAN FOR ANIOCHA/OSHIMILI FEDERAL CONSTITUENCY, MRAKPOR HAS FAILED – Anene Chigbue

A stalwart of the Peoples Democratic Party PDP, in Delta State, Elder Anene Chigbue has carpeted the the member representing the Aniocha Oshimili Federal Constituency, Rt. Hon. Onyemaechi Mrakpor, for not been able to attract any development to the constituency.

Speaking with journalists in Asaba, the Delta state capital, Elder Anene said with the poor performance of Hon. Mrakpor there is the need for a more capable and experienced legislature, in the person of Rt. Hon. Ndudi Elumulu, who represented the constituency before be allowed to salvage the ugly situation created by bad leadership style of Hon. Mrakpor.

Anene who spoke on the aspirations of Rt. Hon. Ndudi Elumelu who is staging a comeback bid to the House of Representatives he left in 2015, said; “Thank God he has been there before, it makes his reelection bid easier because he has a track records which speak for him. His records will enable one to judge if he was selfish or proud when he was there and compare with what is happening now.”

According to him; “Hon. Mrakpor had not be able to attract a single project aside her statutory N120m projects in a year and for the three years she had been there she merely attract N360m statutory budget. We want Hon, Elumelu who can compete favourably with the 366 House of Representatives members to be able to attract meaningful development to the constituency.”

The PDP Chieftain stressed that Nigerians will vote massively for the PDP in all levels since they are now aware that the All Progressive Congress APC, is not a political parties but a convergence of strange bed follows, noting that if APC was a political party President Buhari could have been a member but unfortunately the reverse was the case.

He chided President Buhari led federal government for his anti-democratic tendencies and penchant to lawlessness, maintaining that Nigerians will vote for PDP in 2019 general elections since it is obvious that APC cannot guarantee freedom of the citizens or respect the tenets of democracy, as well provide security for the citizens.

“Deltans are intelligent and can decide for themselves. PDP led Okowa’s government in Delta has touched every aspect of human development in the state. Even in a situation where there is a paucity of funds he is still striving to develop all parts of the state. Paying huge debt snd bringing development to the state.” Anene added.