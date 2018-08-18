OJIE EMERGES IZU ANIOMA NATIONAL PRESIDENT, AS OKOWA URGES ANIOMA TO SUSTAIN UNITY

Hon. Dr. Kingsley Ojie, former Vice Chairman of Ukwuani Local Government Area in Delta State, has emerged as the National President of Izu Anioma, an apex socio-political organization of Anioma nation, on Saturday, 18 August, 2018 at Hotel Benizia, Asaba, Delta State.

Dr. Ojie was elected by unanimous voice vote of Izu Anioma election congress, after being nominated by the Ukwuani delegates, where the position had earlier been zoned to by the NEC.

In his acceptance speech, Ojie, who is also a Pastor, affirmed that he intends to return Izu Anioma to the Anioma people who own it.

He commended the delegates, the Anioma people and observers for the confidence reposed in him, adding that the journey had just begun to reinvent history in Anioma land.

He said, “It is a new dawn. We must work now more than ever to pursue the development of our people and communities; and of course build a common wealth that will further keep us together as one indivisible entity.

“Of course the task ahead of this new Executive, is to mobilize human resources and capacity to achieve result in the overall good of Anioma nation. Major in this task is to work assiduously to ensure that all hands are on deck to actualize the mandate of returning our dear son, Senator Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa as Governor of Delta State in 2019,” he pledged.

Delta state Senator Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, in his address to the Congress, had urged Anioma people to sustain the unity that has kept us together as one people.

Okowa who was represented by the Hon. Commissioner of Special Duties, Mr. Ernest Ogwezi then congratulated the new Izu Anioma National President and his Executive members, while encouraging Anioma people to commit to promoting and sustaining the Anioma rich cultural endowments and heritages.

The Governor had also called on the newly elected National Executive Committee of Izu Anioma to bring their wealth of experiences to bear in moving Anioma forward and creating platforms for growth and development.

In his very explicit lecture on the theme “Restoring The Fading Light Of Anioma Nation”, the DG of Delta State Capital Territory Development Agency, Chief Clement Ofuani ,who was represented as the Guest Speaker by Mr. Chuks Nwani, called on Izu Anioma to lead the initiative to commercialize research and incubate a business status that would launch Anioma into utilizing the advantages of the imaginative and facilitative ecosystem to achieve economic success.

He posited that Anioma is a land flowing with immense opportunities; therefore, touting must be discouraged amongst our youth, while proper administrative land system is structured to stop indiscriminate land sales and illegal collection of development levies.

The economic expert averred that Anioma nation is in jeopardy of losing more economic values in years to come, except something urgent is done to remedy some of the anomalies that have kept us down below expected. He applauded the coming on board of Senator Ifeanyi Okowa as Governor of Delta State, adding that he is utilizing such opportunity to salvage Anioma from the yoke of ubderdevelopment.

Speaking further, he commended the Governor for taking the initiative to award the contract for the Phase 1 of Asaba/Oko road, which he said had been in such a bad state for over 40 years.

Earlier in his own address to signal the commencement of proceedings, the chairman of the Election Congress, Arc. Kester Ifeadi charged Anioma people to remain united, adding that there was no division in the house, except groups working under different platforms for the same common interest to actualizing a common goal.

He advised that decorum be maintained while mediations are made to bring everybody under the same umbrella body, which he acknowledged Izu Anioma as apex.

Ifeadi, the initiator of OFAAC, an Anioma culture organization, congratulated the newly elected members of Executive of Izu Anioma for emerging victorious in the election, advising them to champion the rebirth of Anioma; and to mobilize support for Okowa’s re-election as Governor of Delta State.

Those elected with Hon. Dr. Kingsley Ojie as National President included, Mr. Alfred Okoruwe as Deputy National President, Barr. Augustine Okwechime as National Secretary, Chief K.N.B. Nwose as Assistant National Secretary, Chief (Otunba) Lawrence Okonpu as National Treasurer, Prince Abili Mordi as National Youth Leader, Chief (Mrs) Charity Odili as National Woman Leader, Comrade John Nweke Egbunike as National Auditor, Justice Dickson Nwatukele (Rtd) as National Legal Adviser and Prince Igwe Nzekwe as National Contact and Mobilization Officer. The positions of National Financial Secretary and National Public Relations Officer were deferred until proper nominations were done in those regards.

Equally, Congress ratified the nomination of the following into the Board of Trustees of Izu Anioma: Chief Dr. Gabriel Ogbechie (Aniocha North), General Martin Osahor (Aniocha South), Chief Lawrence Osiegbu (Ika North-East), Pharm. Paul Enebeli (Ndokwa East), Rear Admiral M.N. Onah (Ndokwa West), Prof. Pat Utomi (Oshimili North), Chief (Mrs) C.V. Obiora (Oshimili South) and Chief Sir Dele Omenogor (Ukwuani); while that of Ika South was deferred.

The Returning Officers who ensured the harmonization of the various positions according to each Federal Constituency of Aniocha/Oshimili, Ndokwa/Ukwuani and Ika, were Dr. Patrick Okenyi of Odu-Oma Club and Hon. Sir Stephen Asikawili, respectively.

The election was credibly conducted without any rancour. The Congress was attended by some Traditional Rulers, eminent Anioma personalities, including Pa Okowa and HRH Obi Ada Biosah, the Omu of Asaba.

Reported By Patrick Ochei (Anioma Trust Newspaper)