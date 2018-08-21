CHIEF DUNKWU JOINS NONAGENARIANS CLUB @ 90, PRESENTS LANDMARK BOOK ON OKPANAM KINGDOM

David Diai

It was another gathering of who is who in Okpanam, a very fast developing town in the capital territory of Delta State, as the Odogwu of the town, a renowned Mathematician and a retired Principal, Chief Peter Dunkwu, turned 90 years. The early morning downpour did not discourage his friends and students from honouring him.

The celebration started with a holy mass, officiated by Rt. Rev. Msgr. Uzoma. Other priests in attendance were Very Rev. Fr. Augustine Ohawusi, Very Rev. Fr. Okwuagwu, Very Rev. Fr. Nobert Uchuno, Rev. Fr. Paulinus Nweke, Rev. Fr, Jude Mordi, Rev. Fr. Pius Okwuagwu, Rev. Fr. Benedict Okentege, Rev. Fr. Francis Okafor, Rev. Fr. Benedict Okafor, and Rev. Fr. Donatus Chukwuedo. The Ugoani of Okpanam, HRH Micahael Mbanefo Ogbolu, the Obi of Issele-Azagba, HRH Obi Sir Francis Jidonwo Ijei, many Chiefs, the father of the Governor of Delta State, Pa Okowa and many friends of the family of Dunkwu were all in attendance.

The homilist, Very Rev. Fr. Uchuno informed friends of the celebrant in St. Michael’s Catholic Church, Okpanam that the greatest prayer to God was to say THANK YOU LORD and that despite the challenges the nonagenarian faced in life, he had reasons to thank God at 90 years. He further informed the worshipers that the celebrant was intelligent, had a successful teaching career retired as a Principal. He also said Pa Dunkwu was still looking strong and bubbling at 90 years and that he came back to say THANK YOU LORD because he was humble.

In a well-attended grand reception in his country home, Chief Peter Dunkwu unveiled his landmark book titled ‘The History of Okpanam’ which was presented to the public.

Invited guests, friends, well wishers and community folk, who graced the grand reception had fun as there were enough to eat and drink. Rev. Fr. Donatus Chukwuedo and his musical group rendered melodious music to guests at the reception.

One of his daughters who gave a vote of thanks, thanked everyone in attendance. She specially thanked her father for giving his children good educational training. She explained that their mother, of blessed mother, had earlier reminded them of the 90th birthday celebration of their father before her death, hence they decided to celebrate their dad.

Chief Dunkwu studied at Christ The King College, Onitsha in Anamabra State, University College, Ibadan, Oyo State and Kings College, University of London. He thought in many secondary schools and later became one of the first generation of Principals in Nigeria. He was the Principal of St. Anthony’s College, Ubulu-Uku for some years hence many members of St. Anthony’s College old boys were in attendance at the ceremony.

Pa Dunkwu belongs to many Associations including the Boys Scout and has held many leadership positions in the State. Many members of the University of Ibadan Alumni, UIAA, which he has served meritoriously as a past National President and continues to participate robustly in its activities, as well as the UIAA Asaba Chapter, which has benefited tremendously from his presence as one of the revered ‘Ancients’ and his regular hosting of Asaba Chapter meetings, were also at the ceremony to celebrate and honour their one time President-General and most distinguished and exceptional ‘ancient’.

Every Nwaezimmadu should endeavour to greet him “Abi” as it is the greeting of the nonagenarian, Chief Peter Adinma Dunkwu, as the Odogwu of Okpanam.

Congratulations Greatest Uite.

Source report and photos from By Nwaezimmadu Blog