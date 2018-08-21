Eid-El-Kabir: Pray For Nigeria’s Unity, Peace, Ereyitomi Advises Muslims

Frontline House of Representatives hopeful for Warri Federal Constituency in the forthcoming 2019 poll, High Chief Thomas Ereyitomi, has advised Muslims faithful in Delta State and Nigeria in general, to pray for the unity and peaceful coexistence of people of the country, irrespective of tribe, religion and state, in order to live harmoniously with one another.

High Chief Ereyitomi, in a chat with newsmen in Warri, expressed joy that Muslim brothers and sisters in Warri and its environs have been living in peace among their host communities and urged them to continually preach peace and progress of Warri, Delta State and Nigeria.

The Warri Federal House of Representatives aspirant, then congratulated Muslims in Warri Federal Constituency and while wishing them a happy Eid-El-Kabir celebration, equally used the opportunity of the special occasion, to solicit for their support in the 2019 election and assured them of his adequate attention to addressing their welfare and other existential needs and desires, if he secures the ticket at the PDP primary and subsequently emerges victorious at the general election.