OGOR DEFECTS TO APC, PROMISES BETTER REPRESENTATION FOR ANIOCHA SOUTH IN 2019

Frontline grassroots politician and leading statesman in Aniocha South LGA, Delta State, Chief Ogor Madrid Sammy, has defected to the All Progressives Congress, APC from the PDP and pledged to deliver quality representation to the people of Aniocha South Constituency, in the Delta State House of Assembly, if given their mandate come 2019.

Chief Ogor, popularly called ‘Chief Madrid’ by his people, made this declaration after a critical meeting with stakeholders of Nsukwa clan, where he had formally signified his intention to decamp from the PDP, adding that his defection to the APC was motivated by the need to deploy his skills and position as a high chief and diplomat in the Area, to ensure sustainable peace in Aniocha south LGA where all the communities would live in peace and harmony, through dialogue and diplomacy, especially in the resolution of land disputes without the attendant loss of lives and properties, which has been a major threat to peace in the Area.

Chief Madrid, who is a graduate of International Relations, from Lagos state University (LASU) and the Oduah of Ukwu Oba, in Aniocha South Local Government, as well as a member of the Aniocha South council of chiefs, further noted that his People have been demanding for honest and trustworthy people to come to power and entrench peace and development in the area and he has been quite excited with the overwhelming support he has received since declaring his intention to run for the Delta state House of Assembly in Aniocha South Constituency seat in 2019.

“I am coming to promote good governance, equity and fair play that will usher in an era of infrastructural development, employment for all, protection of lives and property and quality health care system, amongst other dividends of democracy that I will deliver to my people” he affirmed confidently.