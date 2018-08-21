UKAH EULOGISES ODOGWU OF OKPANAM, CHIEF PETER DUNKWU, ON 90TH BIRTHDAY CELEBRATION

Delta State Commissioner for Information, Mr Patrick Ukah, has described the Odogwu of Okpanam in Oshimili North Local Government Area of Delta State, Chief Peter Dunkwu, as a quintessential community leader and uncommon personality.

Mr Ukah, who stated this in Okpanam, his country home during the 90th birthday ceremony of Chief Peter Dunkwu, said that the celebrant was a great asset to the community, state and the nation at large who had continued to bring his wealth of experience to bear in the growth and development of Okpanam Community.

The Commissioner, represented by his Special Assistant, Chief Christopher Nwaoboshi maintained that as an educationist with a career in teaching, the celebrant, Chief Peter Dunkwu had impacted immensely on the society, especially in the education sector.

While describing the celebrant as a disciplinarian and God fearing man, the Information Commissioner said that his ideals and philosophies were worthy of emulation.

A cross section of well-wishers including a nonagenarian, Chief Pius Obanya, Hon. Victor Dunkwu, a Supervisory Councillor in Oshimili North Local Government Area, and the children of Emeke Dunkwu described the celebrant as a very active and reliable individual in the administration of the community, even as they wished him God’s protection

In their separate remarks, the Ugoani of Okpanam, HRM Chief Michael Mbanefo Ogbolu and the Ozah-Okita of Okpanam, Chief Stephen Okonta described Chief Dunkwu as a genuine, passionate and articulate community leader whose contributions to the community remained unequalled

The celebrant, Chief Peter Dunkwu thanked God for sparing his life to celebrate 90 years on earth, saying that his life journey had been eventful, extremely fulfilled and advised all and sundry to be contented with whatever they had, just as some of the children of the nonagenarian including Mr Jude Dunkwu and Miss Antonia Dunkwu appreciated God for their fathers attainment of the age of 90 years.