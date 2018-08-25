Comrade Osisike-Meliga Urges Nigerians To Get Their PVCs For Atiku

Nigerians of 18 years and above have been urged to register with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and get their Permanent Voters Cards (PVC).

South South Coordinator of the Atikunation campaign organisation, Comr. Peace Osisike-Meliga made the call while reacting to the extension of voters registration exercise by the INEC.

According to her, “if we must achieve our ambition of electing Alhaji Atiku Abubakar as President in 2019, it is very important for those who are yet to get registered to do so to enable them participate actively in the electoral process.”

“Our people in South South are well educated, well enlightened and they should be active through their PVCs, they should choose who leads them with their PVCs and we are confident Alhaji Abubakar who has contributed to the growth of the region will be their choice,” Comr. Osisike-Meliga added.

She continued, “among all the aspirants for the presidential seat, Alhaji Abubakar stands out as a democrat with more experience, he has no military background, he was a successful business man and the only person who understands Nigerians, their challenges and have the means, the zeal to tackle such challenges.”

“From Delta to Edo, Bayelsa, Rivers, Akwa Ibom to Cross Rivers State, we believe the PDP delegates will do the right thing for Nigerians by electing Alhaji Abubakar Atiku as the PDP presidential flag bearer because, with Alhaji Abubakar, Nigeria will be peaceful and progressive, ” Comr. Osisike-Meliga emphasised.