Aniocha North  Stands Still  For Bazim Sally  Biose (BSB)

– By Clementina Monyei

 

As the 2019 General Elections  draw near, the  Chairman  of the  Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Aniocha  North  Local Government  Area of Delta State, Prince  Victor  Egbune has assured  all contestants in the forthcoming  primaries of free, fair, credible  and transparent  contest.

He gave the assurance at the weekend  at the  Party’s Secretariat in Issele -Uku, the headquarters of Aniocha  North Local Government Area, during  the formal declaration of  Mr Bazim Sally Biose for the House  of Assembly  seat in Aniocha North  Constituency.

Prince Egbune thanked the party faithfuls for the large turrn-out, stressing  that this was an indication  of total victory for  PDP at all levels  of elections come 2019.

Earlier, while  declaring  his intention  to contest, the philanthropist and Not Too Young  To Rule  Human Rights  crusader, popularly called  BSB by his teeming  admirers appealed  for calm, free,  fair and credible  primaries.

He appealed to Aniocha  North  people  to vote for him and governor Ifeanyi Okowa enmasse.

While assuring  them of fair representation Mr Biose allayed the fears expressed by some persons that elections at the  Local Government  were often crises ridden, reminding them that this time the scenario would be different because his coming out is divine.

In his thought provoking speech, he advised the youth to shun violence  because no aspirant’s ambition is worth the blood of any one. He promised  to be a servant representative, doing only what will unite his people.

In his words “”There  will be an interface  through a regular town hall meetings to identify the people’s need rather than imposing a non mutually beneficial approach to solving  issues.

Highlight of the ceremony was a unanimous approval by the crowd for Bazim Sally  Biose to go on with his ambition, capping it with the song. “”  Is a goal””

Among the dignitaries at the colourful  and  carnival like declaration were the former Majority Leader of the Delta State House of Assembly, Hon. Barr Krees Njiokwuemeni, former Council Chairman, Barr Calistus Ibe  Nwawolor, PDP State Publicity Secretary, Dr Ifeanyi Osuoza, Engr. Emma Ebo, SSA to the Governor, Comrade Kingsley Azu, Chief Val Okafor, Woman Leader Dorothy Ude, captains of industries, businessmen, market women, people with Special Challenges, military personnel, security operatives, political  bigwigs among others.

