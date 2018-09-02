Aniocha North  Stands Still  For Bazim Sally  Biose (BSB)

– By Clementina Monyei

As the 2019 General Elections draw near, the Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Aniocha North Local Government Area of Delta State, Prince Victor Egbune has assured all contestants in the forthcoming primaries of free, fair, credible and transparent contest.

He gave the assurance at the weekend at the Party’s Secretariat in Issele -Uku, the headquarters of Aniocha North Local Government Area, during the formal declaration of Mr Bazim Sally Biose for the House of Assembly seat in Aniocha North Constituency.

Prince Egbune thanked the party faithfuls for the large turrn-out, stressing that this was an indication of total victory for PDP at all levels of elections come 2019.

Earlier, while declaring his intention to contest, the philanthropist and Not Too Young To Rule Human Rights crusader, popularly called BSB by his teeming admirers appealed for calm, free, fair and credible primaries.

He appealed to Aniocha North people to vote for him and governor Ifeanyi Okowa enmasse.

While assuring them of fair representation Mr Biose allayed the fears expressed by some persons that elections at the Local Government were often crises ridden, reminding them that this time the scenario would be different because his coming out is divine.

In his thought provoking speech, he advised the youth to shun violence because no aspirant’s ambition is worth the blood of any one. He promised to be a servant representative, doing only what will unite his people.

In his words “”There will be an interface through a regular town hall meetings to identify the people’s need rather than imposing a non mutually beneficial approach to solving issues.

Highlight of the ceremony was a unanimous approval by the crowd for Bazim Sally Biose to go on with his ambition, capping it with the song. “” Is a goal””

Among the dignitaries at the colourful and carnival like declaration were the former Majority Leader of the Delta State House of Assembly, Hon. Barr Krees Njiokwuemeni, former Council Chairman, Barr Calistus Ibe Nwawolor, PDP State Publicity Secretary, Dr Ifeanyi Osuoza, Engr. Emma Ebo, SSA to the Governor, Comrade Kingsley Azu, Chief Val Okafor, Woman Leader Dorothy Ude, captains of industries, businessmen, market women, people with Special Challenges, military personnel, security operatives, political bigwigs among others.