Breaking: I AM STILL IN RIVERS GUBER RACE – Dumo Lulu-Briggs

Front-line Rivers state All Progressives Congress, APC Chieftain and a leading governorship aspirant in the state, Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs, has confirmed that he is still in the race for the governorship ticket of the APC for the 2019 Rivers State governorship elections.

The confirmation was contained in a statement issued and signed by Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs himself, who not only cleared the air of his status in the Rivers governorship election race, but dismissed and dispelled rumours and speculations that he had quit the race, following the August 30, 2018 pronouncement by Transportation Minister and APC leader in Rivers State, Rt. Hon Chibuike Amaechi, that his preferred candidate was the business man Tonye Dele Cole.

The press statement issued by Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs is published below:

PRESS STATEMENT

“My attention has been drawn to insinuations in some political circles within the Rivers State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) that I, Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs has conceded and withdrawn from the 2019 governorship race. I state emphatically and unequivocally that it is complete falsehood that I have withdrawn from the governorship race.

For the avoidance of doubt, I Dumo Lulu-Briggs, am still in the race and fully prepared, ready, willing and able to seek the office of governor of Rivers State in 2019 under the APC. My ambition was not spontaneous but borne out of long held vision spanning over a decade for the overall progress and development of Rivers State.

The leader of the party, Rt. Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi only expressed support for his preferred aspirant and has not “appointed” any governorship candidate because our party has its constitutional procedures and processes for deciding who flies the flag of the party in any election. I am committed to taking full opportunities of our party’s guidelines to achieve my aspiration.

I therefore call on Rivers people to discountenance these unfounded rumours about my purported withdrawal from the 2019 Rivers State governorship race.”

Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs

September, 5, 2018