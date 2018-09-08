2019: NORTH-WEST TOP VOTERS REGISTER, AS INEC CLOSES REGISTRATION

The North-west region of Nigeria, comprising Kano, Katsina, Kaduna and Sokoto states amongst others, has topped the list of geo-political zones in the country with the highest number of registered voters, as the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, finally closed the registration of voters for the 2019 general election, on 30th, August, 2018.
Kano state in the North-west has the highest number of registered voters with over a whooping 5 million voters while Bayelsa in the South-South has the lowest number with just over 470,000 voters.
The total number of eligible voters in each of the Six Geopolitical
Zone in Nigeria as published by INEC is listed below:
SOUTH EAST:
Abia 1,481,191
Anambra 1,758,220
Enugu 1,301,185
Imo 1,611,715
Ebonyi 876,249
TOTAL = 7,028,560
——————————————————————
*SOUTH WEST:*
*Lagos 6,247,845*
*Ogun 1,869,326*
*Osun 1,293,967*
*Ondo 1,558,975*
*Ekiti 750,753*
*Oyo 2,577,490*
*TOTAL=14,298,356*
——————————————————————
SOUTH SOUTH:
Edo 1,412;225
Delta 1,900,055
Bayelsa 472,389
Akwa Ibom 1,714,781
RIvers 2,419,057
C/Rivers 1,018,550
TOTAL 8,937,057
——————————————————————
NORTH CENTRAL:
Benue 1,415,162
Kogi 1,215,405
Kwara 1,115,665
Nassarawa 1,224,206
Niger 721,478
Plateau 1,983,453
TOTAL 7,675,369
——————————————————————
NORTH EAST:
Adamawa 1,714,860
Bauchi 1,835,562
Borno 2,730,368
Gombe 1,266,993
Taraba 1,308,106
Yobe 1,182,230
TOTAL 10,038,119
——————————————————————
NORTH WEST:
Jigawa 1,852,698
Kano 5,135,415
Katsina 2,931,668
Kaduna 3,565,762
Kebbi 1,603,468
Sokoto 2,065,508
Zamfara 1,746,024
TOTAL 18,900,543.