2019: NORTH-WEST TOP VOTERS REGISTER, AS INEC CLOSES REGISTRATION

The North-west region of Nigeria, comprising Kano, Katsina, Kaduna and Sokoto states amongst others, has topped the list of geo-political zones in the country with the highest number of registered voters, as the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, finally closed the registration of voters for the 2019 general election, on 30th, August, 2018.

Kano state in the North-west has the highest number of registered voters with over a whooping 5 million voters while Bayelsa in the South-South has the lowest number with just over 470,000 voters.

The total number of eligible voters in each of the Six Geopolitical

Zone in Nigeria as published by INEC is listed below:

SOUTH EAST:

Abia 1,481,191

Anambra 1,758,220

Enugu 1,301,185

Imo 1,611,715

Ebonyi 876,249

TOTAL = 7,028,560

——————————————————————

*SOUTH WEST:*

*Lagos 6,247,845*

*Ogun 1,869,326*

*Osun 1,293,967*

*Ondo 1,558,975*

*Ekiti 750,753*

*Oyo 2,577,490*

*TOTAL=14,298,356*

——————————————————————

SOUTH SOUTH:

Edo 1,412;225

Delta 1,900,055

Bayelsa 472,389

Akwa Ibom 1,714,781

RIvers 2,419,057

C/Rivers 1,018,550

TOTAL 8,937,057

——————————————————————

NORTH CENTRAL:

Benue 1,415,162

Kogi 1,215,405

Kwara 1,115,665

Nassarawa 1,224,206

Niger 721,478

Plateau 1,983,453

TOTAL 7,675,369

——————————————————————

NORTH EAST:

Adamawa 1,714,860

Bauchi 1,835,562

Borno 2,730,368

Gombe 1,266,993

Taraba 1,308,106

Yobe 1,182,230

TOTAL 10,038,119

——————————————————————

NORTH WEST:

Jigawa 1,852,698

Kano 5,135,415

Katsina 2,931,668

Kaduna 3,565,762

Kebbi 1,603,468

Sokoto 2,065,508

Zamfara 1,746,024

TOTAL 18,900,543.