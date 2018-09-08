News, Weather and Environment

DELTA,  BAYELSA, RIVERS, NINE OTHER STATES, TO EXPERIENCE FLOODING IN NIGERIA, WARNS NEMA, NHISA

flood1

Delta, Bayless and Rivers States are amongst 12 States across Nigeria, which the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and the National Hydrological Services Agencies (NHISA) have warned, would soon experience flooding due to torrential rainfalls in the latter part of 2018.

A report credited to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) say that the two agencies gave the warning on Friday, September 7, during an emergency stakeholders’ meeting held with relevant stakeholders in Abuja.

The report, which quoted Mr.  Clem Nze, the Director of Engineering Hydrology at NHISA, as the source of the dire warning,  listed the states to include:

1. Kogi

2. Kebbi

3. Niger

4. Kwara

5. Edo

6. Anambra

7. Rivers

8. Bayelsa

9. Delta

10. Taraba

11. Benue

12. Adamawa

According to Mr.  Eze, some of the states would be affected from the River Niger while others would be faced with flood waters surging from River Benue, the report warned.

