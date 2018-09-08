PDP Primary: Ugbomah Appeals to Ndokwa East Delegates to Think Development as They Cast Their Votes

As the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, gets set to commence her primaries with that of the State Houses of Assembly on the 15th of September, 2018, delegates who had been selected to vote during the primary for the Ndokwa East State Constituency seat, have been called to think of the future development of the area before casting their votes.

Making this call, after he was successfully screened and certified by the party’s screening committee in Asaba on Friday, September 8, 2018, an assembly hopeful, Engr. Philip Ugbomah, said that the development of the area, which had been neglected over the years should be the reason to select who will bear the party’s ticket, and finally represent the people of Ndokwa east in the Delta State House of Assembly, in 2019.

Engr Ugbomah who was happy, and gave thanks to God for the achievements so far on the race to the House of Assembly, said the race is not for the swift, or for the mighty, but for those God shows mercy, as he reminded the delegates that everything from now is based on their judgement, and believed they will do the right thing to position Ndokwa east for the future.

“To my delegates, we believe in your judgement, we believe in your disposition, and we believe you know the best for Ndokwa East, we equally believe also that together as a team, you are among those who want to make an indelible mark, those that want to change the old narrative, that we all together, will come together to win for Ndokwa east, the do the work agenda.”

“This has identified the actual issues, the reality on ground, which had defined our place, as the oil city of our dream.”

Engr. Ugbomah further affirmed his commitment, and promise to the people of Ndokwa east never to disappoint their trust, as it’s possible to jointly bring development to the area, and for those who are seeking for job to get job, and for continuous human capital development of the area through training, to be independent, and for the girl child to be mentally, physically and economically prepared before going into her husband’s home.

He also promised the need for peoples representatives, to allow the leaders of the party to talk the politics, while those voted will do more to attract development to the people.

Speaking on the flood menace that had affected large area of the LGA, he sympathised with the victims, and said that the perennial flooding of the area will be one of his key agenda when he eventually wins.