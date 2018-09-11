PDP ADJUSTS TIME-TABLE, DATES FOR 2019 PRIMARIES

The Delta State Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP has adjusted the dates for primary elections into all elective positions under the party’s platform, as approved in the updated time-table released by the National Executive Council of the party. The governorship primaries in the state will now hold on Thursday, September 27, 2018 according to the adjusted time-table.

The new adjusted dates for the party primaries to elect candidates to fly the PDP Flag for the 2019 general elections are now as follows:

House of Assembly primaries – TUESDAY OCTOBER 2, 2018

House of Representatives primaries – SUNDAY SEPTEMBER 30, 2018

Senate Primaries – FRIDAY SEPTEMBER 28, 2018

Governorship Primaries – THURSDAY SEPTEMBER 27, 2018

Recall that the Delta state PDP had at their last enlarged stakeholders meeting, directed all appointees seeking to contest for any elective position to resign from such appointments on or before Wednesday, August 15, 2018 and equally resolved that all ad-hoc delegates must emerge from the Wards without interference from any quarter.

SEE THE ADJUSTED TIME TABLE BELOW