2019: SDP Will Give Nigerians True Federalism – Idawene

The Delta State Chairman of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Hon. Oke Idawene JP, has said that the party is determined to change the face of politics in Nigeria, noting that SDP is not just the third force but the only force capable of giving Nigerians true federalism and proper restructuring.

Speaking to our correspondent in Asaba, the Delta State Capital, Idawene said his party will restructure the country and return it to the true federalism, where states are allowed to harness their potentials and pay 30 percent to the centre and use the remaining 70 percent for development of their respective areas and grow according to their pace.

He argued that true federalism will address the issues of money bags in the nation’s politics and make governance responsive to the yearning and aspirations of the people.

According to Idawene, who equally doubles as the Chairman, forum of states SDP Chairmen in the country, said other programmes of the party includes massive development in health, education, agriculture, human capital and security, even as urged Nigerians to embrace SDP in the 2019 general elections.

On how prepared is SDP ahead of 2019 general elections, the Chairman said; “As you are aware we have three parties in the country the SDP, PDP and the APC and othes, as we speak the general elections will be three horse race and we are set for the elections beginning with our primaries. We will field credible Nigerians at all levels that will rescue the nation and Deltans state from bad governance.

He however, stressed the needs for the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC, to live up to expectations by organizing free, fair and credible elections in the country beginning from the governorship election in Osun state this month.

“Nigerians will resist any forms of electoral malpractices. Osun state will be a litmus text and if it dare rig the election we will resist them because as we speak the APC has failed in Osun state. President Mohammedu Buhari has also failed the nation, that is why SDP and others parties will work together to dislodge the APC in 2019 general elections.” He added.