SEIYEFA OUT, BICHI IN AS PRES. BUHARI OVERHAULS DSS LEADERSHIP

President Muhammadu Buhari has removed the acting Director General (DG) of the Department of State Services, DSS, Mathew Seiyefa and approved the appointment of Yusuf Magaji Bichi, as the new DG of DSS.

A statement issued by Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity today Thursday September 13th, said the appointment took immediate effect.

The new DG attended Danbatta Secondary School, the Kano State College of Advanced Studies and the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria where he graduated with a degree in Political Science. He began his career in the security division of the Cabinet Office in Kano, from where he joined the defunct Nigerian Security Organization (NSO), the precursor of the present DSS.

Mr. Bichi has undergone training in intelligence processing analysis, agent handling recruitment and intelligence processing in the UK, as well as strategic training at the National Defence College.

The statement said the new DSS boss comes to the job with skills in intelligence gathering, research analysis, conflict management, general investigation, risk and vulnerability operations, counter intelligence and protective operation and human resources management.

In the course of his career, Mr. Bichi has worked as the State Director of Security in Jigawa, Niger, Sokoto and Abia States.

He also served as Director at State Service Academy.

Mr Bichi is married and has children.

Recall that Mr. Mathew Seiyefa had been appointed in an acting capacity by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo following the dramatic removal and detention of former DSS boss, Lawal Daura in the wake of the debacle that followed the lock-out siege on the national assembly by Security operatives.