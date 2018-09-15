IHTEF SET TO HOST TOURISM, SDGs FORUM IN RWANDA, AS DIALA VISITS AMB. SHUAIBU IN KIGALI

Arrangements are in top gear for the hosting of the 4th International Hospitality, Tourism and Eco-Sustainability Forum, slated for November 28 – 29th, 2018, in Kigali, the Rwandan capital.

This disclosure was made by Nigerian Tourism guru and hospitality industry aficionado, Mr. Chibuikem Diala, who initiated the exciting partnership, when he paid a historic ground breaking courtesy visit to the Nigerian High Commission in Rwanda and met with the Nigerian High Commissioner to Rwanda, Amb. Adamu Shuaibu, in Kigali on Thursday, September 13, 2018.

According to Mr. Diala, who is also the CEO/Content Theorist at Sustainable Eco6tems Limited and Executive Director/Chief Executive Officer at International Hospitality, Tourism and Eco-Sustainability Forum- IHTEF, the discussions centred primarily on the organization of the forthcoming 4th International Hospitality, Tourism and Eco-Sustainability Forum, holding in Kigali, the Rwandan Capital.

“We are organising the 4th International Hospitality, Tourism and Eco-Sustainability Forum, slated for November 28 – 29, 2018, in Kigali, the Rwandan capital. The other three editions have held in Nigeria,” Diala said.

Speaking further, the IHTEF boss, who shed more light on the robust discussion between him and the Nigerian top diplomat in Rwanda, equally confirmed the theme of the Kigali Tourism and Hospitality Forum, as well as the venue and expectations of the Forum.

“Our theme for the 4th International Hospitality, Tourism and Eco-Sustainability Forum is: “Forward Africa: Linking Hospitality, Tourism and the SDGS” and the designated venue is the prestigious 4 star Ubunwe Grande Hotel, Kigali. This IHTEF Africa offers a unique opportunity to leverage on ‘development tourism’, green hospitality and sustainable tourism consumption that will help in sustainably delivering the SDGs across sub-national governments in Africa.

“It further intends to drive hotel and tourism growth with strategic intention to increase workforce excellence as well as grow investments and strengthen Africa’s GDP leading to the actualization of Agenda 2030.

“The event is also endorsed by Rwanda Convention Bureau, Institute of Hospitality UK/Nigeria Branch, Rwanda Chamber of Tourism, and supported by Tiger Foods Limited among others ” Diala affirmed.

The modalities for the organization of the Tourism and Hospitality Forum as well as the consolidation of the partnership and collaboration, with the objective of strengthening and expanding of cultural ties between the the two countries and exploring practical ways of enhancing and deepening the tourism investment potentials of both Nigeria and Rwanda, were also part of discussions between Mr. Diala and Ambassador Shuaibu.

“Myself and Ambassador Adamu Shuaibu equally shared exciting ideas on the IHTEF Africa Vision and discussed elaborately on new tourism strategies and investment opportunities both for Nigeria and Rwanda. We also reflected on critical inputs of Hospitality and Tourism sector to the actualization of the SDGs and I am very pleased to report that the Amb. Adamu Shuaibu has expressed support for the forthcoming IHTEF Africa Forum planned for Kigali, Rwanda in November.

“Truly, this was a great opportunity to take tourism and hospitality to the next level, not just for Nigeria and Rwanda but indeed for the African continent as IHTEF meets Rwanda in Kigali as we expect development agencies, tourism stakeholders, sub-national governments, across Africa will key into this,” Diala enthused.