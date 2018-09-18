MY WILL TO SERVE – by Dumo Lulu-Briggs

Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs, the leading contender for the governorship ticket in Rivers state All Progressives Congress, APC, has reiterated his unshakable commitment to contest the governorship primary election of the party and stressed his total willingness to serve the people of Rivers state as their next governor come 2019.

The distinguished legal luminary and front-line member of the Rivers APC, made this powerful pledge and appeal, in a passionate and honest press statement, signed and issued by him, to members and delegates of the party, ahead of the forthcoming governorship party primaries in the state, coming up on September 25, 2018.

The statement by Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs, titled: MY WILL TO SERVE, and released to the public on all his dedicated social media handles and other supporting online platforms, reads thus:

MY WILL TO SERVE

Dear fellow members of the Rivers State chapter of the All Progressives Congress, my name is Dumo Lulu-Briggs, a governorship aspirant on the platform of our great party, the APC.

As we go out to choose the governorship flag bearer of our great party, I call on all our members who have toiled and made enormous sacrifices in the party to go all out to vote me as the candidate who can ensure the greatest participation of party members in the affairs of the party and in government.

As a party man, I apply myself most assiduously and most vigorously to the growth of the party. This I do because I recognize the fact that I need to work a bit more than our untiring party faithful who founded and sustained the party before I came.

I know that only a strong political party can win elections and so I have always supported the leader Rt. Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi and other leaders to build a formidable political party. I pledge to so continue to do.

A vote for Dumo Lulu-Briggs is therefore a vote to preserve the intrinsic values and benefits enshrined in party organization and party membership. A vote for me shall encourage party members to work harder for the party, knowing that their efforts shall always be rewarded. “We have to lift these artificial weights from the shoulders of our men and women and clear the paths of laudable pursuits for all, to give everyone an unfettered start and a fair chance in the race of life.”

Rivers State that was once the envy of Nigerians on account of its peaceful ambience; beautiful high culture and general material wellbeing, has lost its glory. The happiness and economic wellbeing of the average Rivers person has taken the back seat in governance. Our people are poor and homeless; the elderly are abandoned, our youths are jobless and our children are out of school. It is time to PUT PEOPLE FIRST.

I shall work hard to restore the pride and dignity of the Rivers person through direct people-centered policies and programmes guided by the mantra: “In vain do we build the city if we do not first build the people”. I shall redesign the landscape of Rivers State and we would see beauty emphasized. After all, APC means modernisation.

It is in this regard that I most respectfully request all our party members to vote for me, Dumo Lulu-Briggs as the Rivers State APC governorship flag bearer for the 2019 elections. I use this opportunity to “swear eternal fidelity to the just causes and pursuits” of Rivers man, woman and child.

Thank you and God bless Rivers State, God bless the entire leadership of our great party in Rivers State, God bless all the members of the APC.

Yours ceaselessly, Dumo Lulu-Briggs