PDP WIN IN HAA CONSTITUENCIES

September 17, 2018

The result was expected in Haa. There were no surprises.

With the president of People’s Democratic Party, Tshering Tobgay contesting from Haa, no party was expected to spoil the party. PDP won a landslide victory in Haa.

Of about 3,645 registered voters in the Sangbaykha constituency, only about 1,629 people voted on September 15. More than half of the votes went to PDP. The difference in total votes between the highest votes (PDP) and the second highest vote (DPT) was more than 1,350 votes. With the lowest votes that the Bhutan Kuen-Nyam Party (BKP) secured, there was a difference of about 1,587 votes.

There was only a difference of three votes between DPT and DNT.

PDP won both the postal votes and Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) votes. PDP secured 558 postal votes and 1,132 votes through EVM.

PDP won the Bji-Katsho-Eusu constituency, but the difference was not as much as in the president’s constituency. Of the 4,173 registered voters in the constituency, about 2,960 participated in the election. PDP won 1,185 votes.

PDP was followed by DNT securing a total of 964 votes. The difference of votes was about 221. However, the difference was more between the second highest votes secured by DNT and the votes that the BKP secured. DPT secured the least votes of about 370 votes.

At Bji-Katsho-Eusu too, PDP lead in both the postal votes and EVM securing a total of about 826 votes through EVM and 359 postal votes.

THE MAN TSHERING TOGBAY

Lyonpo Tshering Tobgay (born 19 September 1965) is a Bhutanese politician, environmentalist, and cultural advocate who was the Prime Minister of Bhutan from July 2013 to August 2018.

Tobgay is the leader of the People’s Democratic Party and was also the Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly of Bhutan from March 2008 to April 2013.

ABOUT BHUTAN

Bhutan, officially known as the Kingdom of Bhutan is a landlocked country in South Asia.

Located in the Eastern Himalayas, it is bordered by Tibet Autonomous Region of China in the north, the Sikkim state of India and the Chumbi Valley of Tibet in the west, the Arunachal Pradesh state of India in the east, and the states of Assam and West Bengal in the south.

Bhutan is geopolitically in South Asia and is the region’s second least populous nation after the Maldives.

Thimphu is its capital and largest city, while Phuntsholing is its financial center.

Its National Anthem is: Druk Tsendhen or The Thunder Dragon Kingdom.

The official language is

Dzongkha while the practiced Religion are: Buddhism

Hinduism and Demonym.

Bhutanese Government is Unitary parliamentary constitutional monarchy and their King is: Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck.

The Prime Minister is Dasho Tshering Wangchuk (also known as chief advisor) while the Legislature is Parliamentary, comprising the Upper house (National Council) and Lower house (National Assembly).

The formation or

Unification of Bhutan was in

1616–1634 and the House of Wangchuck formally became the ruling family on 17 December 1907.

It signed the Indo-Bhutan Treaty with India on 8 August 1949 and became got its full UN membership on 21 September 1971.

Bhutan started the practice of Democratic Constitutional monarchy on 18 July 2008.

Source report from Kuensel Online