Ugbomah Hails Okowa on Promise to Construct Bridge Across the Ase River

Frontline aspirant to the Delta State House of Assembly, and member of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Engr. Philip Ugbomah has hailed the Delta state Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, on his promise to construct a bridge across the Ase River in Ndokwa East.

Reacting to the development, Engr. Ugbomah stated that the promise by the governor to elevate the economic potentials of the area, by building a bridge across the Ase River, is a welcomed development which is overdue, as a result of long neglect of the area by successive governments and representatives of the people in government.

Engr. Ugbomah, who said he was not surprised by the pledge of governor Okowa to ensure that the bridge is constructed, noted that this is in furtherance to his prosperity for all Deltans agenda, as the construction will not only open up the area to positive development, the socio-economic interaction between the communities in the area and the other parts of the state will also increase.

“I am not surprised by the promise by His Excellency, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa to build bridge across the Ase River. He had promised Prosperity for All Deltans and this will be part of the prosperity, as the bridge will attract development rapidly to the area.”

Engr. Ugbomah then lamented the long neglect of the area, where many parts of the Ndokwa East cannot be accessed due to its difficult terrain with many rivers criss-crossing many parts, and while calling on stakeholders in the area to give their total support to the governor to ensure that the bridge and other physical development of the area are met, urged them especially to come out and vote him for a second term for him to fulfil most of his laudable promises to the people and communities.

“Ndokwa East is long neglected. We have a difficult terrain, there are rivers criss-crossing the entire Ndokwa East, and in all no bridges. The people who are mainly farmers suffer untold hardship, as they find it difficult to evacuate their farm produce.

“Now that the governor has given us his word, we have to give him the needed support. All stakeholders in Ndokwa East. We have to also support his second term bid as Governor of Delta State. We as a people have to support the 2019 project for him to complete his 8 years, and for him to build not only the bridge but also other infrastructure in the area as we truly need physical development,” he said.